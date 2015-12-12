Trump gets a knock-out endorsement

Donald Trump has another fighter in the ring.

Dana White, president of the mixed martial arts Ultimate Fighting Championship, announced that the businessman turned Republican front-runner has his vote.

"Donald Trump, when we first bought this business, you know it was banned in most states, it wasn't supported by the athletic commissions and no arenas wanted this thing," White told TMZ sports. Trump "was the first one to have us come out at the Trump Taj Majal," White added. "Not only did we host the events there, he actually showed up and supported the events. You will never hear me say a negative thing about Donald Trump."

"Me and Donald are cool," White said.

