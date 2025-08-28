Trump floats holding Republican National Convention before midterm elections

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is considering holding a Republican National Convention ahead of the midterm elections, he announced Thursday.

Trump did not offer any details about where the convention would take place, or what would happen there, but he touted various statistics that have been beneficial for the Republican Party this year. The GOP is fighting to maintain control of both the House and Senate in 2026.

"The Republican Party is doing really well. Millions of people have joined us in our quest to MAKE AMERICA, GREAT AGAIN. We won every aspect of the Presidential Election and, based on the great success we are having, are poised to WIN BIG IN THE MIDTERMS," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"We have raised far more money than the Democrats, and are having a great time fixing all of the Country Destroying mistakes made by the Biden Administration, and watching the USA heal and prosper. The results are incredible, a record pace!!! In that light, I am thinking of recommending a National Convention to the Republican Party, just prior to the Midterms. It has never been done before. STAY TUNED!" he added.

Historically, midterms have been tough elections for the party controlling the White House, typically losing roughly 25 seats in the House. Trump and the Republicans lost 41 House seats in the 2018 midterms.

Trump's talk of a national convention comes amid a war over redistricting across the country.

Texas passed a new congressional map eliminating five Democratic seats earlier this month. Blue states exploded in response, however, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom is working to adopt a map that eliminates five Republican seats in his state.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other Democratic state leaders have also vowed to pick up the redistricting war, further confusing predictions for where 2026 could land.

Trump has also argued that crime will be a major focus in the midterm cycle, a theme he has hit heavily in recent days to drum up support for his controversial "federalization" push in Washington, D.C.

"The Republicans are the party that wants to stop crime," Trump said. "We're against crime."

"The Democrats like crime," he continued.

The president touted the success of his efforts in the nation's capital on Tuesday, telling reporters, "If I were a Democrat — governor or mayor or anybody — I'd call up President Trump and say, 'President Trump, we need your help. We saw what you've done in D.C. in a period of 12 days.'"

"This is 12 days. We haven't even started. This is going to be so safe. It'll be the safest place on Earth," he added.

Fox News' Chad Pergram and Breanne Deppisch contributed to this report