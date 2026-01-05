Trump flips Democrats’ ‘no one is above the law’ mantra after Walz drops re-election bid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump flipped the script on Democrats’ "no one is above the law" mantra after years of hearing it aimed at him, invoking the phrase after news broke Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz would not seek re-election as a sweeping fraud scandal rocks his state.

"Governor Walz has destroyed the State of Minnesota, but others, like Governor Gavin Newscum, JB Pritzker, and Kathy Hochul, have done, in my opinion, an even more dishonest and incompetent job. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW!" Trump posted to Truth Social Monday afternoon.

The message followed Walz announcing Monday that he was withdrawing his re-election effort to serve as governor. Walz was first elected the state's top leader in 2018 in a political career that also included him campaigning coast-to-coast in 2024 as former Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate.

"As I reflected on this moment with my family and my team over the holidays, I came to the conclusion that I can’t give a political campaign my all," Walz wrote in a statement. "Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences."

Minnesota has come under fierce scrutiny in recent weeks as a sprawling fraud scandal that has led to dozens of arrests, mostly from the state's large Somali community, since 2022 comes to light. Minnesota was allegedly home to a massive COVID-era scheme that allegedly involved money laundering operations related to fraudulent meal and housing programs, daycare centers and Medicaid services, according to investigators.

The Minnesota fraud is still being tabulated, with local officials speculating it could exceed $1 billion and rise to as high as $9 billion.

Trump's use of the phrase "no one is above the law" follows years of Democrats employing the same rhetoric against Trump as he faced a barrage of charges and court cases in the interim of his first and second administration.

"No one is above the law," then-President Joe Biden said after Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsified business records in a Manhattan court in May 2024.

Trump faced four criminal indictments during the interim of his first and second administrations, which landed accusations of "lawfare" on the national stage as Trump maintained his innocence and slammed the cases as efforts by the Democratic Party to hurt his political chances for re-election during the 2024 cycle.

"As I’ve said before, no one is above the law, including Donald Trump," then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in 2023 after the Biden administration's Department of Justice announced Trump had been indicted on 37 counts related to his mishandling of classified documents.

Even during Trump's first administration, Democrats championed the phrase as they combated MAGA Republicans and Trump policies.

"Everybody wants the president to be held accountable in the most serious way," then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said of Trump in 2019 amid a discussion Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, underscoring that Democrats believe "no one is above the law." "And everybody believes, now I'm talking on the Democratic side, that no one is above the law, especially the President of the United States."

"We must be clear: no one, not even the President, is above the law," Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said in a statement in 2019 when introducing articles of impeachment against Trump.

Upon his victory over the Harris–Walz presidential ticket in 2024, Trump has taken a victory lap for allegedly snuffing out the weaponization of government.

"We have ended weaponized government, where, as an example, a sitting President is allowed to viciously prosecute his political opponent, like me. How did that work out?" he said during his joint address to Congress in 2025. "Not too good. Not too good."

Trump added in his Monday Truth Social post that "Minnesota’s Corrupt Governor will possibly leave office before his Term is up," and that he's confident the fraud investigations "will reveal a seriously unscrupulous, and rich, group of 'SLIMEBALLS.'"

Walz has taken ownership of correcting the fraud, and said his administration had been taking action to stop some suspected fraudulent payments over the summer and that his office referred some for prosecution. The governor, however, has said that multibillion figures were "sensationalized" by Republicans.

"This is on my watch, I am accountable for this and, more importantly, I am the one that will fix it," Walz told reporters in December.

Fox Digital reached out to Walz's office for a response to Trump's Truth Social but did not immediately receive a reply.

Fox News Digital's Amanda Macias contributed to this report.