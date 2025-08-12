Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Donald Trump

Trump fires off full-throated endorsement well in advance of GOP primary in Georgia governor's race

Current Gov. Brian Kemp is not eligible to run for re-election in 2026

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
President Donald Trump endorsed Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for governor, a move that marks a blow to Peach State Attorney General Chris Carr's competing gubernatorial bid.

"As the first member of the Georgia State Assembly to Endorse ‘DONALD J. TRUMP’ for President, Burt was strongly committed to my Campaign in 2016, 2020, and 2024, and worked tirelessly to help us WIN. He has been with us from the very beginning," the president said, in part, in his endorsement post on Truth Social.

The state went to Trump in the 2016 presidential contest, flipped to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, and then went back to Trump in 2024.

GEORGIA ATTORNEY GENERAL SUES GOP OPPONENT IN GOVERNOR'S RACE OVER CAMPAIGN FINANCING

President Donald Trump points

President Donald Trump speaks during a Purple Heart Day event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025 (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The president is weighing in on the race well before the Republican gubernatorial primary.

"President @realDonaldTrump just endorsed our campaign for Governor of Georgia!" Jones declared in a post on X. "We’re fighting for election integrity, lower taxes, and to secure Georgia values — and with Trump’s support, we’re just getting started." 

FORMER GEORGIA LT. GOV. GEOFF DUNCAN ABANDONS GOP TO JOIN DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Trump shaking hands with Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jonnes in 2024

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones as he addresses an overflow crowd while departing a roundtable discussion with faith leaders at Christ Chapel on Oct. 23, 2024 in Zebulon, Ga.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Current Gov. Brian Kemp, who is serving his second consecutive term, is ineligible to run next year.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a staunch Trump ally, ruled out a 2026 gubernatorial bid last month.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE RULES OUT 2026 BID FOR TOP GEORGIA POLITICAL POST: ‘WE ALL KNOW I WOULD WIN’

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr in 2022

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr speaks at a Get Out The Vote rally at the Cobb County International Airport in Kennesaw, Georgia on Nov. 7th, 2022. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Carr recently lodged a legal challenge against Jones pertaining to campaign finance.

"Mr. Jones is raising and spending unlimited amounts of money in the primary—and Mr. Carr is limited in what he can raise by Georgia’s existing campaign contribution limits. This Court should level this uneven playing field by preventing Mr. Jones from using his leadership committee during the primary election," part of the complaint says.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

