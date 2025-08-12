Trump fires off full-throated endorsement well in advance of GOP primary in Georgia governor's race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump endorsed Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for governor, a move that marks a blow to Peach State Attorney General Chris Carr's competing gubernatorial bid.

"As the first member of the Georgia State Assembly to Endorse ‘DONALD J. TRUMP’ for President, Burt was strongly committed to my Campaign in 2016, 2020, and 2024, and worked tirelessly to help us WIN. He has been with us from the very beginning," the president said, in part, in his endorsement post on Truth Social.

The state went to Trump in the 2016 presidential contest, flipped to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, and then went back to Trump in 2024.

The president is weighing in on the race well before the Republican gubernatorial primary.

"President @realDonaldTrump just endorsed our campaign for Governor of Georgia!" Jones declared in a post on X. "We’re fighting for election integrity, lower taxes, and to secure Georgia values — and with Trump’s support, we’re just getting started."

Current Gov. Brian Kemp, who is serving his second consecutive term, is ineligible to run next year.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a staunch Trump ally, ruled out a 2026 gubernatorial bid last month.

Carr recently lodged a legal challenge against Jones pertaining to campaign finance.

"Mr. Jones is raising and spending unlimited amounts of money in the primary—and Mr. Carr is limited in what he can raise by Georgia’s existing campaign contribution limits. This Court should level this uneven playing field by preventing Mr. Jones from using his leadership committee during the primary election," part of the complaint says.