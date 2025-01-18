Expand / Collapse search
Trump Transition

Trump family returns to nation's capital ahead of Inauguration Day: 'This time, America won'

A 'renewed hope and spirit' in days before Monday's swearing-in ceremony

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Trump returns to Washington for historic non-consecutive term inauguration Video

Trump returns to Washington for historic non-consecutive term inauguration

A motorcade takes President-elect Trump on Saturday afternoon to an Air Force Special Mission plane, which he and his family took to Washington, D.C., for his second inauguration set for Monday. (Credit: Reuters)

President-elect Trump boarded a special Air Force plane Saturday afternoon for his historic return to Washington, D.C.

Trump, his wife, Melania, and youngest son, Barron, embarked on their trip from West Palm Beach, Florida, to the nation's capital, waving to crowds before ascending the steps.

A few hours later, they landed in Sterling, Virginia, where Trump will host an evening reception and fireworks show at Trump National Golf Club.

Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, joined them on the Air Force Special Air Mission plane. 

President-elect Donald Trump, standing with Melania and Barron Trump, waves as they board an Air Force Special Mission airplane at Palm Beach International Airport on Saturday, in West Palm Beach, Fla., en route to Washington. 

HIGHLIGHTS FROM PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP'S 1ST INAUGURATION DAY; WHAT TO EXPECT FROM MONDAY

Trump's middle son, Eric, and daughter-in-law, Lara, departed Florida separately, on the president-elect's private plane.

During the plane ride, Eric Trump took to X, sharing his "renewed hope and spirit for [the] country."

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and family, arrive to board an Air Force Special Air Mission airplane as it stands ready for President-elect Donald Trump to arrive at Palm Beach International Airport, Saturday, in West Palm Beach, Fla., for travel to Washington.

"The past 10 years have been a constant fight — countless rallies, TV appearances, subpoenas, depositions, and weeks in cold courtrooms," Eric Trump wrote in the post. "Through endless attacks on my family, the company I run, and the employees I care for, we faced slander, fake news, home raids, and countless games designed to break us."

WHO IS SEAN CURRAN? HEAD OF TRUMP'S PERSONAL DETAIL TO BE NOMINATED FOR SECRET SERVICE DIRECTOR

His immediate family - including wife, Lara, and children, Luke and Carolina - joined him on the trip to D.C.

Eric Trump wrote that "every ounce of [his] fight" has been for his children and the future of their generation. "This time, America won," he added.

President-elect Donald Trump, with Melania and Barron Trump, board an Air Force Special Mission plane at Palm Beach International Airport on Saturday. 

"Against all odds, we did it—together, with the incredible people of this nation and the greatest political movement in history," Eric Trump wrote. "I’ve never been prouder of anyone than I am of [Donald Trump]. He stood unwavering, truly having the courage of steel. Our country is in great hands. The madness is over. America is in an age of renewal."

On Sunday, Trump will attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery and a "Make America Great Again" rally, followed by a candlelit dinner. 

The inauguration will take place at noon Monday in the Capitol Rotunda, due to frigid temperatures in the area. Then Trump, just the second president in history to win non-consecutive terms, will give his inaugural address.

Demonstrators participate in the "People's March

Hours before the Trump family boarded the plane, thousands of protesters on Saturday descended on the streets of Washington, D.C., to protest.

The "People's March," originally referred to as the "Women’s March," had three meeting locations, each championing a different cause.

Some topics included "gender justice," democracy and immigration, and local Washington issues.

Demonstrators carried posters that read "Feminists v. Fascists" and "People over politics," Fox News Digital reported.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this story.

