Trump family returns to nation's capital ahead of Inauguration Day: 'This time, America won'

President-elect Trump boarded a special Air Force plane Saturday afternoon for his historic return to Washington, D.C.

Trump, his wife, Melania, and youngest son, Barron, embarked on their trip from West Palm Beach, Florida, to the nation's capital, waving to crowds before ascending the steps.

A few hours later, they landed in Sterling, Virginia, where Trump will host an evening reception and fireworks show at Trump National Golf Club.

Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, joined them on the Air Force Special Air Mission plane.

Trump's middle son, Eric, and daughter-in-law, Lara, departed Florida separately, on the president-elect's private plane.

During the plane ride, Eric Trump took to X, sharing his "renewed hope and spirit for [the] country."

"The past 10 years have been a constant fight — countless rallies, TV appearances, subpoenas, depositions, and weeks in cold courtrooms," Eric Trump wrote in the post. "Through endless attacks on my family, the company I run, and the employees I care for, we faced slander, fake news, home raids, and countless games designed to break us."

His immediate family - including wife, Lara, and children, Luke and Carolina - joined him on the trip to D.C.

Eric Trump wrote that "every ounce of [his] fight" has been for his children and the future of their generation. "This time, America won," he added.

"Against all odds, we did it—together, with the incredible people of this nation and the greatest political movement in history," Eric Trump wrote. "I’ve never been prouder of anyone than I am of [Donald Trump]. He stood unwavering, truly having the courage of steel. Our country is in great hands. The madness is over. America is in an age of renewal."

On Sunday, Trump will attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery and a "Make America Great Again" rally, followed by a candlelit dinner.

The inauguration will take place at noon Monday in the Capitol Rotunda, due to frigid temperatures in the area. Then Trump, just the second president in history to win non-consecutive terms, will give his inaugural address.

Hours before the Trump family boarded the plane, thousands of protesters on Saturday descended on the streets of Washington, D.C. , to protest.

The "People's March," originally referred to as the "Women’s March," had three meeting locations, each championing a different cause.

Some topics included "gender justice," democracy and immigration, and local Washington issues.

Demonstrators carried posters that read "Feminists v. Fascists" and "People over politics," Fox News Digital reported.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this story.