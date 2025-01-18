Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Trump nominates Penny Schwinn for deputy secretary of US Department of Education

Schwinn previously worked at the Texas Education Agency

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
President-elect Trump announced on Saturday he has picked Penny Schwinn, the former commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Education, as deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Education.

While in Tennessee, Schwinn oversaw the department's response to the coronavirus pandemic, implemented Gov. Bill Lee's school voucher program and overhauled the state's school funding formula, the Associated Press reported.

House Education Committee Hears Testimony On Safely Reopening Schools

Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn testifies at the House Education Committee on Capitol Hill in 2020. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

DEM SENATOR WHO BASHED HEGSETH'S QUALIFICATIONS STANDS BY DOD SEC WHO OVERSAW BOTCHED AFGHAN WITHDRAWAL

Schwinn previously worked at the Texas Education Agency as the deputy commissioner of standards and engagement, deputy commissioner of special populations and monitoring, and chief deputy commissioner of academics. 

She was also the assistant secretary of education in Delaware.

BONDI SPARS WITH SCHIFF AT TESTY CONFIRMATION HEARING: ‘YOU WERE CENSURED’

Trump congratulated Schwinn on Saturday in a post on Truth Social. 

"A former teacher herself, Penny became the founding principal of a charter school, because she believes in the power of School Choice, and is committed to delivering the American Dream to the next Generation by returning Education BACK TO THE STATES," Trump wrote. "Congratulations to Penny and her wonderful family!"

Schwinn holds a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins, and a Ph.D. from Claremont.

