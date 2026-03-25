Trump urges RNC chair's wife to run for Congress, pledges endorsement: 'RUN, SYDNEY, RUN!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is urging Sydney Gruters, the wife of Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters, to run for Congress, pledging to endorse her if she runs in Florida's 16th Congressional District.

"Word is that Sydney Gruters, the wife of our GREAT Chairman of the Republican National Committee, Joe Gruters, is considering launching her Campaign for Congress in Florida's 16th Congressional District!" Trump wrote in a Tuesday Truth Social post.

"Should she decide to enter this Race, Sydney Gruters has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, SYDNEY, RUN!" the president said.

BALLOT BOX UPSET: DEMOCRATS FLIP FLORIDA LEGISLATIVE SEAT IN TRUMP'S STOMPING GROUND

GOP Rep. Vern Buchanan, who currently represents the Sunshine State's 16th Congressional District, is not seeking re-election.

Joe Gruters, who became RNC chair last year, is also serving as a Florida state senator.

MEET JOE GRUTERS, THE TRUMP ALLY NOW AT THE HELM OF REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE

"I am deeply honored to have the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump," Sydney Gruters noted, according to Florida Politics. "His leadership transformed our country and continues to inspire millions of Americans who believe in putting America First. I’m especially committed to advancing policies that lower the cost of living for hardworking families across our community. I’m grateful for his support and look forward to making an announcement about the path ahead very soon."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Gruters, who is the executive director and vice president of advancement of the New College Foundation.

FLORIDA GOP GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE CALLS FOR SWEEPING FEDERAL LIMITS ON MUSLIM IMMIGRATION

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"A Highly Successful Civic Leader and Public Servant, Sydney has dedicated her life to serving her Community, and she and her family are fierce advocates for our Movement to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!," Trump wrote in his Truth Social post.

"As your next Congresswoman, Sydney will fight tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our Military/Veterans, Safeguard our Elections, Champion School Choice, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment."