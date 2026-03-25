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Politics

Trump urges RNC chair's wife to run for Congress, pledges endorsement: 'RUN, SYDNEY, RUN!'

'Should she decide to enter this Race, Sydney Gruters has my Complete and Total Endorsement,' President Donald Trump said

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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President Donald Trump is urging Sydney Gruters, the wife of Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters, to run for Congress, pledging to endorse her if she runs in Florida's 16th Congressional District.

"Word is that Sydney Gruters, the wife of our GREAT Chairman of the Republican National Committee, Joe Gruters, is considering launching her Campaign for Congress in Florida's 16th Congressional District!" Trump wrote in a Tuesday Truth Social post.

"Should she decide to enter this Race, Sydney Gruters has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, SYDNEY, RUN!" the president said.

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President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on March 23, 2026. (SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

GOP Rep. Vern Buchanan, who currently represents the Sunshine State's 16th Congressional District, is not seeking re-election.

Joe Gruters, who became RNC chair last year, is also serving as a Florida state senator.

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Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters

Chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) Joe Gruters speaks during the RNC Winter Meeting at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Jan. 23, 2026. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

"I am deeply honored to have the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump," Sydney Gruters noted, according to Florida Politics. "His leadership transformed our country and continues to inspire millions of Americans who believe in putting America First. I’m especially committed to advancing policies that lower the cost of living for hardworking families across our community. I’m grateful for his support and look forward to making an announcement about the path ahead very soon."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Gruters, who is the executive director and vice president of advancement of the New College Foundation.

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President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to sign paperwork during a White House signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House on March 16, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

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"A Highly Successful Civic Leader and Public Servant, Sydney has dedicated her life to serving her Community, and she and her family are fierce advocates for our Movement to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!," Trump wrote in his Truth Social post. 

"As your next Congresswoman, Sydney will fight tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our Military/Veterans, Safeguard our Elections, Champion School Choice, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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