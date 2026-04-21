Trump endorses Sticker Mule CEO who battled officials over 100-foot pro-Trump sign for Stefanik's House seat

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President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed the CEO of a sticker company—who once fought local officials to keep a massive pro-Trump sign on his factory—to fill the House seat of outgoing Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

In a move that defied the preferred nominee of the New York GOP, Trump threw his support toward Anthony Constantino over Assembly member Robert Smullen.

"It is my Great Honor to endorse America First Patriot, Anthony Constantino, who is running to represent the fantastic people of New York’s 21st Congressional District," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Constantino told the New York Post that he spoke with Trump and was honored to receive the nod. "He noted every primary candidate he endorses wins, so I look forward to winning the general election and making everyone who supported me very proud once I am in Congress," he said.

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While Smullen has garnered the support of establishment Republican leaders, Constantino has received endorsements from high-profile Trump allies, including Roger Stone and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Constantino, Smullen and the New York GOP.

Constantino, the CEO of Sticker Mule, gained national attention after installing a 100-foot "Vote for Trump" sign atop his manufacturing facility in Montgomery County, New York, prior to the 2024 election. The sign sparked a local legal battle, which the president highlighted in his endorsement.

"Anthony has been such a Great Supporter that he actually put up a somewhat ‘controversial’ sign, against strong opposition, in my honor. The sign is still there!" Trump wrote.

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Speaking to reporters in Albany shortly after the announcement, Smullen accused Roger Stone of duping the president into a rushed endorsement. Smullen argued that Stone, who advises Constantino, had misled the president, the Post reported.

"A consultant got to the president, someone who is being paid by my opponent, and I think the president’s made a mistake," Smullen said, adding that Trump needs to hear "the facts."

Constantino, a formerly registered Democrat, was inspired to run for Congress following the first assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Penn. He previously told Fox News Digital that the president "doesn't deserve all the hate directed at him," adding that Trump's supporters don't deserve it either.

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Stefanik's seat became open after a shifting series of political moves.

Upon taking office, Trump initially nominated her to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations but later withdrew the nomination over concerns of retaining the thin House Republican majority. Stefanik subsequently ran a short-lived campaign for Governor of New York before announcing she would not seek re-election to Congress.