Trump endorses neighboring state lieutenant governors for re-election

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President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued full-throated re-election endorsements for the incumbent lieutenant governors of Nevada and Idaho.

"Stavros Anthony has been a fantastic Lieutenant Governor for the Great People of Nevada!" the president declared in a Monday Truth Social post.

"Stavros Anthony has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" he asserted.

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Anthony thanked the president for the backing.

"Thank you, President Trump, for your support for my re-election and for your support for Nevada. I look forward to seeing you this week in Las Vegas," the state official wrote in a post on X.

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Trump also gave his stamp of approval to Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, declaring that he "has been a tremendous Lieutenant Governor of Idaho, a place I love and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024!"

"Scott Bedke has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" the president declared in a Truth Social post.

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President Trump previously issued posts in which he endorsed Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo and Idaho Gov. Brad Little for re-election last year.