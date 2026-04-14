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Politics

Trump endorses neighboring state lieutenant governors for re-election

The president backed the state officials from Nevada and Idaho

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued full-throated re-election endorsements for the incumbent lieutenant governors of Nevada and Idaho.

"Stavros Anthony has been a fantastic Lieutenant Governor for the Great People of Nevada!" the president declared in a Monday Truth Social post.

"Stavros Anthony has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" he asserted.

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U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the media after walking off of Air Force One at Miami International Airport on April 11, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Anthony thanked the president for the backing.

"Thank you, President Trump, for your support for my re-election and for your support for Nevada. I look forward to seeing you this week in Las Vegas," the state official wrote in a post on X.

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Nevada Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony

Nevada Lieutenant Gov. Stavros Anthony delivers remarks during the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on the West Front Lawn at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 2, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump also gave his stamp of approval to Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, declaring that he "has been a tremendous Lieutenant Governor of Idaho, a place I love and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024!"

"Scott Bedke has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" the president declared in a Truth Social post.

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Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke

Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke addresses Idaho's 2025 state budget as he kicks off a conference hosted Associated Taxpayers of Idaho in Boise on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

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President Trump previously issued posts in which he endorsed Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo and Idaho Gov. Brad Little for re-election last year.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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