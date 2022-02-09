Trump endorses Kristi Noem for re-election in South Dakota

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Trump endorsed South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s re-election bid on Tuesday, calling the first-term governor a "fighter," according to reports.

"Kristi Noem has done a great job as Governor of South Dakota," Trump said in a statement, according to KELO-TV in Sioux Falls. "She is strong on Borders, the Second Amendment, preserving land and Energy Dominance, Medical Freedom, and kept South Dakota open during COVID. She fully supports our great Law Enforcement, Military, our wonderful Vets—and is a fighter for the incredible people of South Dakota. Kristi has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Noem said in a statement she was "incredibly honored and humbled" by Trump’s endorsement.

NEVADA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATES JOCKEY FOR TRUMP ENDORSEMENT IN CROWDED PRIMARY

She added, "Since being elected Governor, I have worked to bring President Trump’s America First agenda to the state level in South Dakota by cutting burdensome regulations, keeping government out of the way of South Dakota small business owners and job creators, and supporting South Dakota law enforcement. I look forward to continuing to fight for our shared agenda if elected to serve a second term as Governor of the great state of South Dakota," KELO reported.

Noem has long been an ally of Trump’s and he campaigned for her in the state in 2018 during her first run for governor. Noem was a congresswoman before she became governor and gained national recognition during the pandemic for refusing to shut down the state and never imposing a mask mandate like other states did. She also allowed the August 2020 Sturgis motorcycle rally to go ahead even as most large events in other states were canceled.

In response to her endorsement, Republican challenger state Rep. Steve Haugaard claimed the governor has neglected South Dakota for national politics, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.

"I have the utmost respect for President Trump’s accomplishments, but he has seen Gov. Noem much more over the last two years than the citizens of South Dakota," Haugaard said. "She’s been very busy campaigning outside the state and laying the groundwork for her national ambitions, while I continue to be focused on the people of South Dakota and the work that needs to be done here."

There has been speculation Noem may run for president in 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

South Dakota’s Republican gubernatorial primary is in June, according to the Argus Leader.