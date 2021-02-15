Trump drives past jubilant supporters at impromptu rally in Florida

Former President Trump marked President’s Day by waiving to a throng of supporters gathered near his south Florida home.

Supporters of the former president gathered in West Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, just a few miles east of Trump’s residence at the Mar-A-Lago resort.

NEW TRUMP IMPEACHMENT POLL: 58% SAY FORMER PRESIDENT SHOULD HAVE BEEN CONVICTED

As the former president’s motorcade rolled past the crowd, Trump waived to supporters from inside his vehicle.

The rally was reportedly organized to mark Presidents Day and to celebrate Trump’s acquittal Saturday in his Senate impeachment trial.

The former president was acquitted of one count of inciting the attack on the Capitol. Trump was impeached by the House on Jan. 13, with 10 Republicans joining all 222 Democrats in the chamber in voting to impeach, and 197 Republicans opposing.

On Saturday, seven GOP senators joined all 50 Democrats in the Senate in voting to convict Trump. The tally was 10 votes shy of the 67 needed to convict Trump.