Trump dismisses report of rift with Treasury chief Mnuchin, says he’s ‘proud of the job being done’

President Trump on Friday dismissed rumors that he’s unhappy with the performance of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, labeling a report about the alleged unease “fake news.”

“I am extremely happy and proud of the job being done by @USTreasury Secretary @StevenMnuchin1,” the president tweeted. “The FAKE NEWS likes to write stories to the contrary, quoting phony sources or jealous people, but they aren’t true. They never like to ask me for a quote b/c it would kill their story.” The paper did quote a White House spokesman, however.

The Black Friday tweet from the president followed an earlier story from The Wall Street Journal which claimed that Trump has blamed Mnuchin for the appointment of Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chairman.

Powell has raised interest rates, which has Trump fearing damage to the economy ahead of his 2020 re-election bid, sources told the outlet.

Trump has also pointed toward Mnuchin as playing a role in the stock market's recent volatility, the paper claimed.

And he's reportedly been upset about Mnuchin’s approach regarding trade moves toward China. Trump has reflected on his initial appointment of Mnuchin for the role, pondering whether he should’ve picked Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, instead, The Journal wrote.

“The president has been long clear about his views on the Fed,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said to The Journal, adding that the president “appreciates” the work of Mnuchin.

“Secretary Mnuchin has been effective in carrying out the president’s agenda,” Mnuchin said.