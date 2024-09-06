Trump denies wrongdoing, criticizes lawyers in press conference after E Jean Carroll hearing

Former President Donald Trump held a nearly hourlong press conference on Friday, when he denied wrongdoing in any of the cases against him and briefly criticized his legal team, who were lined up behind him.

Trump, in particular, went after his three separate cases in New York, and the Georgia elections probe being conducted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. He accused the Department of Justice (DOJ) of, in many cases, working with officials prosecuting him.

The former president and 2024 Republican nominee is in his hometown to appeal a jury's verdict in writer E. Jean Carroll's civil case that found Trump liable of sexual abuse and defamation – and levied a $5 million penalty.

"This is a disgraceful case, and disgraceful in particular, because it's about a former President of the United States who is now leading in the polls to be the president again," Trump said. "And this is being worked with the DOJ, Department of Justice – as are all of these cases."

FEDERAL JUDGE REJECTS TRUMP REQUEST FOR NEW TRIAL IN E. JEAN CARROLL SUIT, SAYS HE MUST PAY $83.3 MILLION

"They all come out – Atlanta, Fani, that is all Department of Justice. Nobody knew that. The case with Judge Engoron, most over-turned judge in [New York] – that is very close because they sent their team from the DOJ to help him. The [Manhattan District Attorney], Alvin Bragg, that was all worked with, again, they sent a top operative from the department, from the DOJ, department of— I called the Department of Injustice, because they're using the Department of Justice to rig the campaign. These cases are disgraceful."

At another point, he accused judges of acting with partisanship to block certain evidence from his trials.

"I have all this legal talent, but legal talent cannot overcome rigged judges. They can't overcome a 4% Republican area," Trump said in reference to trials being held in Democratic strongholds.

"And I'm disappointed in my legal talent, I'll be honest with you. They're good. They're good people. They're talented people," he added, with his lawyers standing behind him.

TRUMP DEFENDS HIMSELF ON THE STAND, BLASTS E JEAN CARROLL TRIAL: 'THIS IS NOT AMERICA'

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in all civil and criminal cases he has faced since leaving office.

In addition to his hearing in the Carroll case, Trump was also in New York for a decision from New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan on whether to delay sentencing in his criminal trial about hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election. A jury convicted him on 34 counts linked to falsifying business records earlier this year.

He was scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 18, but Trump's lawyers successfully petitioned him on Friday to delay until after the November election.

TRUMP AND HARRIS IN TOSS-UP RACES IN KEY SWING STATES PENNSYLVANIA, GEORGIA, NEVADA: POLL

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While criticizing judges in several of his cases, Trump also praised Florida federal Judge Aileen Cannon for her handling of special counsel Jack Smith's classified documents case.

"I think she's a brilliant woman. I think she handled a scam. It's a scam case," Trump said. "We won that trial."