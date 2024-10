Former President Donald Trump cut a Pennsylvania town hall short on Monday, stopping questions from the audience after two medical emergencies unfolded in the crowd.



The campaign town hall at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center & Fairgrounds in Oaks, Pennsylvania, first came to a halt when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, the event's host, was discussing Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" and slamming the Democratic nominee's support of President Biden's energy policies.

"Hold it. A doctor, please," Trump interjected, noticing a commotion in the crowd. "Doctor, thank you very much. We have incredible people. They come here hours before, and it's a little hot."

"They're there with us all the way. We got to respect them," Trump continued, referencing his supporters. "And you take your time, doctor. Take your time. Thank you very much. We always have great doctors in the audience. We've never had too much of a problem. Look at the quality of care we have. It's incredible when you think that these people, first responders, our first responders are amazing."

The incident was not captured on camera, though the New York Post reported that "a heavyset middle-aged man was wheeled out on a stretcher with his shirt cut open."

"Let's wait till they take care of this incredible person who I guarantee you is a great patriot, I guarantee it," Trump said. "Everybody in this room is a patriot."

The Republican presidential nominee requested that "Ave Maria" be sounded over the loudspeaker like it had at his recent comeback rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in honor of firefighter Corey Comperatore, the rallygoer killed during the first assassination attempt on Trump's life on July 13.

"We'll be praying for him," Noem said of the man wheeled out before taking another audience question.

Trump began his response about border security before the crowd yelled again about another medical incident. The former president stood up and looked into the crowd, stating "Take your time, doctor."

"I wish we could open those doors," Trump said. "For security reasons, they can't. But you know what I said? Just open them. Because anybody comes through those doors, you know what's going to happen to them."

"It looks like, sir, she's on her feet and walking out. Let's encourage her," Noem said. "I know it's really warm in here. Everybody agrees that it's really warm in here. We've got a lot of people who love America. I'm going to ask that if you have a chair, maybe sit so everyone around you can sit and still see the president."

"They're both okay. Yes, they're both. They're both in good shape. And that's wonderful," Trump said of the two audience members who needed medical attention.

Trump then decided not to take more questions from the crowd, calling on organizers to play music in the venue instead.