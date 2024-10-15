Trump resoundingly endorses Texas Sen. Ted Cruz ahead of Tuesday night Senate debate

Former President Donald Trump issued a full-throated endorsement of incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tx.) on Truth Social.

"While I have Endorsed Ted, on numerous occasions, verbally, because of the Importance of the Race, and Ted’s Importance to the future of our Country, I thought the Endorsement should be memorialized in writing," Trump declared in a post.

Cruz — who has served in the Senate since 2013 and is currently seeking a third term — is facing off in the 2024 Texas U.S. Senate race against Democratic challenger Rep. Colin Allred, who has served in the House since 2019.

CRUZ RACE NOW A TOSS-UP SHOULD BE WARNING FOR TEXAS GOP, SAYS EXPERT

The two men are slated to debate on Tuesday night.

"Ted is one of the strongest Senators in the Country on Border Security, whereas his Opponent, Colin Allred, is a Radical Open Border Extremist, who will put our Country, and Safety, LAST. Ted, on the other hand, will ALWAYS put Texas, and America, FIRST," Trump said in another post on Truth Social. "Ted Cruz has my Complete and Total Endorsement - HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"

"Thank you!! Vote Trump! Vote Cruz!" the Lone Star State senator tweeted in response to Trump's messages.

TED CRUZ WARNS TEXAS SENATE RACE IS ‘INCREDIBLY CLOSE’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cruz endorsed Trump back in January on the heels of the former president's decisive win in the Iowa Republican presidential caucuses.

Former President Barack Obama has urged voters to back Allred's Senate bid.

‘AGAINST OUR DAUGHTERS’: CRUZ CHALLENGER HIT WITH BLISTERING 7-FIGURE AD OVER TRANSGENDER SPORTS BILL VOTE

Texas has been a reliably red state in presidential contests for decades. Jimmy Carter's 1976 win there marked the last time a Democratic presidential candidate won the Lone Star State.