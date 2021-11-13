Trump gets 2 court wins: 'Apprentice' contestant's lawsuit dropped, Cohen case dismissed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Friday seemed a successful day in court for former President Donald Trump – with one lawsuit against him withdrawn by the complainant and another dismissed by a judge, according to reports.

In the first case, Summer Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice," ended her 2017 lawsuit against Trump in which she accused the show’s former host of sexually assaulting her.

In the second case, a New York state judge dismissed a 2019 lawsuit brought by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, in which Cohen sought $1.9 million from Trump to cover legal expenses.

The reason behind Zervos’ action was not entirely clear but her lawyers issued a statement, Reuters reported.

US APPEALS COURT TEMPORARILY BLOCKS NATIONAL ARCHIVES FROM RELEASING TRUMP DOCS TO JAN. 6 COMMITTEE

"Ms. Zervos no longer wishes to litigate against the defendant and has secured the right to speak freely about her experience," lawyers Beth Wilkinson and Moira Penza said Friday, according to the report.

Had the lawsuit proceeded, Trump faced a Dec. 23 deadline to appear for a court-ordered deposition in the case, Reuters reported. But Zervos’ withdrawal of the lawsuit ends that obligation for Trump.

Trump claimed in a statement that the end of the lawsuit meant he was "totally vindicated" in the case, the report said.

"It is so sad when things like this can happen, but so incredibly important to fight for the truth and justice," Trump said, according to Reuters. "Only victory can restore one’s reputation."

"It is so sad when things like this can happen, but so incredibly important to fight for the truth and justice. Only victory can restore one’s reputation." — Former President Trump

Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, noted that Zervos received no payment or attorney’s fees in ending the lawsuit.

"She had no choice but to do so as the facts unearthed in this matter made it abundantly clear that our client did nothing wrong," Habba said.

"The facts unearthed in this matter made it abundantly clear that our client did nothing wrong." — Alina Habba, Trump attorney

Zervos appeared on "The Apprentice" with Trump in 2005. In her lawsuit, filed in 2017, she claimed she sought career advice from Trump in 2007 but was subjected to unwanted kissing and groping during their Los Angeles meeting. Afterward, Trump retweeted a post that referred to her claims as a "hoax," Reuters reported.

Trump has claimed Zervos’ allegations of misconduct were politically motivated. Her lawsuit faced delays while Trump served as president, 2017-2021, because he argued that a sitting president could not be sued, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the Cohen case, Judge Joel M. Cohen ruled that lawyer Michael Cohen’s lawsuit relied heavily on oral agreements he had made with Trump that were nullified by written agreements, and that the bulk of Cohen’s legal bills were linked either to Trump himself, Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign or the now-defunct Trump Foundation, but none were linked to the Trump Organization, which was the sole defendant named in the suit, The Washington Post reported.

"Mr. Cohen’s attempts at self-enrichment … once again failed." — Kimberly Benza, Trump attorney

"Mr. [Michael] Cohen’s attempts at self-enrichment … once again failed," Kimberly Benza, a spokeswoman for the Trump Organization, said in a statement, according to the Post.

Michael Cohen’s attorneys declined to comment to the Post, the newspaper reported.