Ex-White House physician: Trump is ‘asymptomatic,’ will be ready for next debate

President Trump will "absolutely" be ready before the next presidential debate against Joe Biden, his former White House physician told "Fox & Friends" on Friday.

The commander in chief announced overnight that both he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus and will quarantine at the White House.

Dr. Ronny Jackson, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral who served as physician to the president from 2013 to 2018 and is running for Congress in Texas, said there's plenty of time between now and the Oct. 15 debate against the Democratic nominee.

"Once he tests negative twice, you know, he should be safe to go back to, you know, to his normal routine, and that will be well before the next debate," Jackson said.

Trump is "asymptomatic right now" Jackson noted, adding that the president should have immunity after he recovers with two negative tests.

"We have to remember that he is in great physical health otherwise," Jackson added.

The president doesn't have any co-morbidities and, at 74 years old, the vast majority recover quickly, Jackson said.

The Republican congressional candidate running to represent Texas's 13th district in the House said Trump has led by example by continuing to be president amid the pandemic and not staying cooped up in the White House.

"I think they’re doing everything they can to keep the president safe and I think they’ve been doing a good job doing that," Jackson said of the White House protocols.

Trump's current physician, Dr. Sean Conley, sent out a memo on the Trumps' positive COVID-19 test.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-coV-2- virus,” Conley said. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” he continued.

He added: “Rest assured I expected the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”