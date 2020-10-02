Read: Memo from Trump's physician on positive coronavirus test

President Trump announced early Friday that both he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at the White House.

LIVE UPDATES: PRESIDENT TRUMP, FIRST LADY TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Read the memo from Dr. Sean Conley on President Trump and first lady Melania Trump's positive coronavirus tests:

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-coV-2- virus,” Conley said. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” he continued.

He added: “Rest assured I expected the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”