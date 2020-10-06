Trump, fighting coronavirus, says he's 'looking forward' to upcoming debate with Biden

President Trump said Tuesday he is “looking forward” to the presidential debate next week with Democratic rival Joe Biden in Miami and said he is “feeling great” as he continues to fight the novel coronavirus.

“I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “It will be great!”

He added: “FEELING GREAT!”

The president’s tweet comes just hours after he returned to the White House after spending the weekend being treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

TRUMP DISCHARGED FROM WALTER REED, RETURNS TO WHITE HOUSE TO CONTINUE FIGHTING COVID-19

Trump has had his reelection campaign at the forefront of his mind, tweeting, shortly before departing Walter Reed on Monday, that he would soon be back on the campaign trail, while blasting polls that show him trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!! The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls,” Trump tweeted before being discharged from Walter Reed Monday.

Meanwhile, shortly after the president returned to the White House, where he will continue to be treated for COVID-19, his campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said the president plans to take part in the debates.

"The president intends to debate," Murtaugh told Fox News.

Biden’s campaign has already made it clear that he will travel to Florida for the next debate.

Symone Sanders, a senior campaign adviser to Biden, said on Sunday that the former vice president is “looking forward” to the Oct. 15 town hall-style debate in Miami and that he is hoping Trump will be well enough to attend.

"We are looking forward to the debate on Oct. 15 in Miami," Sanders said during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union" on Sunday. "It’s a town hall and, as you know, Vice President Biden loves a good town hall.”

Sanders added: “And we are hoping President Trump can participate. We're hoping that he's medically able to participate, and that is up to his doctors to clear him. But Joe Biden will be at that debate."

The future of the remaining presidential debates were thrown in jeopardy after the president revealed in the early morning hours last Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had contracted the coronavirus. Since Trump’s announcement, numerous members of his White House inner circle and his reelection campaign have come down with the contagion.

Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien also tested positive for COVID-19 and is working remotely.

TRUMP PLANS TO DEBATE BIDEN ON OCT. 15, DESPITE COVID-19 BATTLE

Meanwhile, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said Monday that while the president is returning to the White House to continue treatment, he "may not entirely be out of the woods yet," and said that he will continue to be surrounded by medical staff "24/7."

Another member of the president’s medical team said Monday that his heart rate, as of Monday, was measured at 68 beats per minute, and that he had a 97% blood oxygen level. A normal blood oxygen reading is between 95 and 100%.

Conley also told reporters Monday that the president has not been on fever-reducing medicine for over 72 hours.

The medical team also said that the president does not have any “respiratory complaints,” and will receive his fourth round of remdesivir before he departs Walter Reed Monday evening. The team said that the president will receive his final dose of Remdesivir at the White House on Tuesday.

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.