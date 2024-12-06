Trump continues round of appointments with 3 new picks to top homeland security, immigration

President-elect Donald Trump has been aggressively rolling out his picks to serve in his Cabinet and other top roles. Thursday was no different as he focused on picks that would work hard to secure the border and carry out a mass deportation operation.

Trump added nominees for homeland security and immigration, naming Rodney Scott as Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Caleb Vitello as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Tony Salisbury to be Deputy Homeland Security Advisor (White House Homeland Security Council).

RODNEY SCOTT

Scott is a former Border Patrol chief who served as chief from 2020 until he was ousted by the Biden administration in mid-2021. Since then, he has been a fierce critic of the Biden administration’s immigration policies and its handling of the crisis at the southern border.

Before being chief, he had led the San Diego Sector, one of the most challenging sectors in the country. He has been highly critical of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and recently accused him of having "intentionally" opened the southern border.

"Rodney served nearly three decades in the Border Patrol, building vast experience and knowledge in Law Enforcement and Border Security. Rodney served as the 24th Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, where he implemented Remain-in-Mexico, Title 42, Safe Third Agreements, and achieved record low levels of illegal immigration," Trump said in a statement on Truth Social. "He began his career with the Border Patrol in 1992 at the Imperial Beach Station, San Diego Sector. Following the September 11th terrorist attacks, he served as an Anti-Terrorism Advisor to the CBP Commissioner, and later, as Deputy Executive Director of the CBP, Office of Anti-Terrorism."

CALEB VITELLO

Vitello has served at the White House National Security Council as the Director for Interior Enforcement as well as serving as Unit Chief and Deputy Assistant Director of the National Fugitive Operations Program within ERO’s Enforcement Division.

"A member of the Senior Executive Service, with over 23 years of service to ICE, Caleb currently serves as Assistant Director of the Office of Firearms and Tactical Programs, where he oversees Agency-wide training, equipment, and policy to ensure Officer and Public Safety," Trump said in a statement said in a post on Truth Social late Thursday.

"Caleb led the Fugitive Operations Academy, served as Deputy Assistant Director, and directed the National Fugitive Operations Program, providing policy guidance, strategic planning, and operational oversight for efforts to locate, arrest, and remove at-large, dangerous criminals and illegal aliens from the U.S. As Chief of Staff for Enforcement and Removal Operations, he managed daily operations for an organization with a $4.7 Billion Dollar budget and 8,000 employees. At the White House National Security Council, Caleb led initiatives focused on child safety and national security threats."

TONY SALISBURY

Salisbury currently serves as the Special Agent in Charge (SAC) for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Miami.

He has served as the Acting Deputy Executive Associate Director (EAD) for the entire ICE/HSI workforce and previously held key leadership, field and headquarters assignments for ICE/HIS.

Trump noted he was particularly successful at "all of HSI's complex Federal Law Enforcement investigative programs related to National Security and smuggling violations, including counter-proliferation, financial crimes, commercial fraud, human trafficking, human smuggling, narcotics smuggling, transnational gangs, cyber-crimes, child exploitation, worksite enforcement and document and benefit fraud."

"Tony will bring his vast Law Enforcement, counter-narcotics, and counter-cartel experience to the White House where he will serve under Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor," Trump said in a statement.

