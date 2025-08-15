Trump closes out 30th week in office with 'very warm' high-stakes Putin meeting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump closed out his 30th week in office of his second term with a high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday in Anchorage, Alaska, in an attempt to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The two did not reach a peace agreement, but Trump said that the meeting was a success and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the White House in Washington Monday.

"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up," Trump said in a Saturday post on Truth Social.

If the meeting in Washington with Zelenskyy goes well, Trump said that a trilateral meeting between the U.S., Russia and Ukraine will be scheduled.

Trump described the meeting with Putin as "very warm," and said that he believed a deal was imminent.

"I can tell you, the meeting was a very warm meeting," Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity in an exclusive interview. "You know, he’s a strong guy, he’s tough as hell on all of that, but the meeting was a very warm meeting between two very important countries, and it’s very good when they get along. I think we’re pretty close to a deal. Now look, Ukraine has to agree to it."

Here’s what also happened this week:

Crime crackdown

On Monday, Trump announced he would activate approximately 800 National Guard troops and would take over the Metropolitan Police Department to address crime in Washington. The move came after Trump already bolstered federal law enforcement presence in the nation's capital Saturday.

"I'm deploying the National Guard to help reestablish law, order and public safety in Washington, D.C.," Trump told reporters at a Monday press conference. "And they're going to be allowed to do their job properly."

Trump initially suggested federalizing Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department and dispatching National Guard troops to address crime in Washington Aug. 6 in response to the assault of a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer.

Although a temporary federal takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department is warranted for emergency situations, Washington officials filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s move Friday.

"By illegally declaring a takeover of MPD, the Administration is abusing its temporary, limited authority under the law," Washington Attorney General Brian Schwalb wrote in a Friday X post. "This is the gravest threat to Home Rule DC has ever faced, and we are fighting to stop it."

Smithsonian review

The White House sent a letter to the Smithsonian Tuesday, announcing it would conduct a review of its museums and exhibits leading up to the 250th birthday of the United States in 2025.

"We want the museums to treat our country fairly," Trump told reporters Thursday. "We want their museums to talk about the history of our country in a fair manner, not in a woke manner or in a racist manner, which is what many of them, not all of them, but many of them are doing."

"Our museums have an obligation to represent what happened in our country over the years. Good and bad," Trump said. "But what happened over the years in an accurate way."

The White House said in a letter Tuesday the review would involve examining social media, exhibition text and educational materials to "assess tone, historical framing, and alignment with American ideals."

"This initiative aims to ensure alignment with the President’s directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions," the letter said.

The Smithsonian told Fox News Digital it would coordinate with the White House, Congress and its governing Board of Regents on the matter.

"The Smithsonian’s work is grounded in a deep commitment to scholarly excellence, rigorous research and the accurate, factual presentation of history," the Smithsonian said in a statement.