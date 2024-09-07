Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump claims no 'lifts' or 'stands' will be allowed at debate with Kamala Harris

Trump also took an unprovoked jab at the height of past political enemy Mike Bloomberg

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Even Biden will be watching the ABC Presidential Debate with ‘low expectations’: Watters Video

Even Biden will be watching the ABC Presidential Debate with ‘low expectations’: Watters

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses the struggles facing Vice President Kamala Harris on the road to the White House on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Former President Donald Trump claims that the upcoming presidential debate will not allow for adjustments to the nominees' height behind the podium.

Trump made the comment in a Saturday post on his proprietary social media platform Truth Social.

"No boxes or artificial lifts will be allowed to stand on [sic] during my upcoming debate with Comrade Kamala Harris," Trump wrote. "We had this out previously with former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg when he was in a debate, and he was not allowed a "lift."

HARRIS CAMPAIGN AGREES TO ABC PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE RULES WITH SOME 'ASSURANCES': REPORT

Trump North Carolina rally

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to speak about national security during a campaign rally at the North Carolina Aviation Museum & Hall of Fame in Asheboro, North Carolina. (PETER ZAY/AFP via Getty Images)

"It would be a form of cheating, and the Democrats cheat enough," the former president added. "'You are who you are,' it was determined!"

It is not immediately clear if Trump was relaying the outcome of discussions with ABC ahead of the debate or was speculating.

The post references Trump's past feud with the former New York City mayor, who the former president taunted as "Mini Mike Bloomberg" during his 2020 Democratic nomination bid.

TRUMP SLAMS ABC AHEAD OF PIVOTAL NETWORK-HOSTED DEBATE: 'THEY'RE THE WORST, THEY'RE THE NASTIEST'

Mike Bloomberg

Former Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg attends the 2024 Paley Honors at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.  ((Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images))

Trump repeatedly claimed Bloomberg requested to stand on a box behind his podium during his Democratic primary debate — but this claim was never substantiated that the former mayor ever made such a request.

"The president is lying," a spokesperson for Bloomberg's 2020 campaign fired back at the time. "He is a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan."

Harris clarified her own height during an interview with "Today" host Katie Couric earlier this year, correcting the interviewer when she claimed the vice president is 5'2".

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to union workers during a campaign event at Northwestern High School in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"I am 5’4" and a quarter — sometimes 5’4" and a half," Harris told Couric. "And with heels — which I always wear — I’m 5’7’ and a half, thank you very much."

Trump' own height has been variously reported as 6'2" and 6'3".

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics