Donald Trump

Trump celebrates 78th birthday with massive MAGA cake, fan club members in Florida

Trump revisited some of his most popular material from campaign rallies, talking about his belief President Biden is not mentally competent to hold office

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Trump jokes about imitating Biden Video

Trump jokes about imitating Biden

 Former President Trump talks about his sense of humor at his birthday bash.

Former President Donald Trump celebrated his 78th birthday by hosting a political rally with members of his fan club in Florida.

Trump appeared at an event celebrating his birthday in West Palm Beach with members of Club 47.

"This is the biggest birthday party I’ve ever had by far," Trump said of the event.

TRUMP VOWS TO BUILD ISRAEL-STYLE 'GREAT IRON DOME' OVER US IF RE-ELECTED: 'MADE IN AMERICA'

Trump Rally

Former President Donald Trump stands near a birthday cake given to him before he spoke to members of the Club 47 group at th Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. ( Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The former president was presented with a Make America Great Again-themed birthday cake.

Trump revisited some of his biggest hits from the campaign trail, speaking at length about his belief that President Biden is mentally incompetent to hold office.

"Our country is being destroyed by incompetent people," Trump told the crowd. "All presidents should have aptitude tests."

BIDEN LOOKS TO CAPITALIZE ON STAR-STUDDED HOLLYWOOD FUNDRAISER AFTER TRUMP'S MASSIVE CASH HAUL IN BLUE STATE

Trump Birthday Florida

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at his birthday celebration, hosted by Club 47, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump spoke at length about his doubts that President Biden has the mental capacity to continue holding office. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Club 47 is based in Palm Beach County and is intended to keep local Trump supporters engaged with the campaign.

The club sold out of its approximately 5,000 tickets, which were priced at $35 a piece. More exclusive seats near the stage were priced at $60.

Trump Birthday Florida

Trump greets supporters from Club 47 after speaking at his birthday celebration. The club seeks to keep Trump supporters in Palm Beach County connected and engaged with the campaign. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

During the event, Trump promised to build a "great" Iron Dome for the U.S. during his birthday rally, saying that it would be "made in America."

"By next term we will build a great Iron Dome over our country," Trump said about the idea, which he attributed to former President Ronald Reagan. "We deserve a dome. We deserve it all, made state of the art. 

"It's a missile defense shield, and it'll all be made in America," he said. "Jobs, jobs, jobs."

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.

