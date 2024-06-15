Trump celebrates 78th birthday with massive MAGA cake, fan club members in Florida

Former President Donald Trump celebrated his 78th birthday by hosting a political rally with members of his fan club in Florida.

Trump appeared at an event celebrating his birthday in West Palm Beach with members of Club 47.

"This is the biggest birthday party I’ve ever had by far," Trump said of the event.

The former president was presented with a Make America Great Again-themed birthday cake.

Trump revisited some of his biggest hits from the campaign trail, speaking at length about his belief that President Biden is mentally incompetent to hold office.

"Our country is being destroyed by incompetent people," Trump told the crowd. "All presidents should have aptitude tests."

Club 47 is based in Palm Beach County and is intended to keep local Trump supporters engaged with the campaign.

The club sold out of its approximately 5,000 tickets, which were priced at $35 a piece. More exclusive seats near the stage were priced at $60.

During the event, Trump promised to build a "great" Iron Dome for the U.S. during his birthday rally, saying that it would be "made in America."

"By next term we will build a great Iron Dome over our country," Trump said about the idea, which he attributed to former President Ronald Reagan. "We deserve a dome. We deserve it all, made state of the art.

"It's a missile defense shield, and it'll all be made in America," he said. "Jobs, jobs, jobs."

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.