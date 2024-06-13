Trump rally draws swing state voters angry over 'sham' conviction: 'Biggest scam ever'

Former President Trump's recent rally in the key swing state of Nevada drew thousands of voters eager to show their support for him, including many angry over his "sham" conviction in a New York City court.

Fox News Digital spoke to a number of those waiting hours in the desert heat just to cheer on Trump in his first rally since the guilty verdict on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

"I have always been a Trump fan. My last four years in the military I saw no wars, and I just think he's the best pick for the United States," one supporter told Fox, adding that he "laughed" at the outcome of the trial. "I think it was a witch hunt. I think it was devised to incite rage and divide throughout the country."

Another supporter said he was backing Trump because he would provide more opportunity for Black and Hispanic people, who he said struggled more than others to afford necessities in life, such as a home and an automobile. He added that he did not think the trial was fair and that there was no equal justice between Republicans and Democrats.

Members of one family said they came to the rally to "show how much they love" Trump, and that they were going to support him regardless of what he was going through. "We need him back," one said.

"We do need him back. He was an amazing president," another agreed. "Our country needs him, plain and simple. We just need him back."

"I really think they're pulling out all the stops to try and make him not run for president, but in my eyes, I'm still going to vote for him no matter what happens," one said, while another added the trial was "the biggest scam ever."

One supporter told Fox he came to the rally "because Joe Biden is ruining this country," and that Trump's "sham" trial had exposed a "corrupt system."

Another admitted she "wasn't crazy" about Trump during his first term, but that the changes he made were ones she wanted back after experiencing President Biden. She added that the outcome of the trial was "not correct," and that the justice system was "the first swamp he needs to clear up again when he gets back into office."

"That was a fix. Anybody that doesn't know that is not paying attention. You've only got to have a third grade education to know that," one supporter said.

The rally drew thousands of Nevadans to Sunset Park, just miles from the Las Vegas Strip , as polls suggest Trump leads Biden more in Nevada than in any other battleground state won by the president in 2020.

The rally also came just days after a new Fox News poll found Trump leading Biden by five points (50%-45%) in an overall head-to-head matchup.

That lead holds steady (45%-40%) with the inclusion of independent presidential candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (7%) and Dr. Cornel West (2%) as well as Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein (2%).