Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump vows to build Israel-style 'Great Iron Dome' over US if re-elected: 'Made in America'

Trump said that he would make a "beautiful" Iron Dome if elected

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Donald Trump: Our country is being laughed at Video

Donald Trump: Our country is being laughed at

Former President Trump calls out 'crooked' President Biden's leadership at his birthday bash.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Former President Trump promised to build a "great" Iron Dome for the U.S. during his birthday rally in Florida, saying that it would be "made in America."

"By next term we will build a great Iron Dome over our country," Trump said at his 78th birthday soirée at Club 47 in West Palm Beach on Friday evening. "We deserve a dome. We deserve it all, made state of the art. 

"It's a missile defense shield, and it'll all be made in America," he said. "Jobs, jobs, jobs."

BIDEN CAMP JABS AT TRUMP'S ‘FAILED’ BUSINESS RECORD AS FORMER PRESIDENT LOOKS TO SWAY NATION'S TOP CEOS

Trump Rally

Former President Donald Trump speaks before members of the Club 47 group at the Palm Beach Convention Center. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Trump said that Ronald Reagan once rooted for an Iron Dome in the U.S., "but at that time, we didn't have the technology."

"We now have the technology," Trump said.

Trump Rally

Former President Donald Trump stands near a birthday cake given to him before he spoke to members of the Club 47 group at the Palm Beach Convention Center on June 14, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.  ( Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Trump said his proposed Iron Dome will be made in America and that it will create "beautiful" opportunities for young people.

"It's all going to be made in states," he said. "We're going to have a big, beautiful Iron Dome."

TRUMP RILES UP FIERY SWING STATE CROWD IN FIRST RALLY SINCE NEW YORK CONVICTION

"Great opportunity for young people," Trump said.

Rocket fire over Israel

An Israeli missile launched from the Iron Dome defense missile system attempts to intercept a rocket, fired from the Gaza Strip, over the city of Netivot in southern Israel on October 8, 2023. (MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel's missile defense system, or Iron Dome, is largely funded by the United States.

The system is designed to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and artillery fired from no more than 43 miles away.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since its creation in 2011, the Iron Dome has rebuffed and destroyed rockets from Hamas militants, Palestinian forces and Iranian drones and missiles.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

More from Politics