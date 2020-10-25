Hundreds gather for Trump caravan rally across Long Island

Hundreds of vehicles took to the streets on Long Island, NY to show their support for President Trump's re-election in another “MAGA-gras” parade.

The president voiced his support for the rally, tweeting out: “Have a GREAT “MAGA-GRAS” Rally today on our wonderful Long Island. Cut Taxes, Stop Crime, VOTE FOR TRUMP. Our City and State are a MESS. What do you have to lose? Thank you!!!”

The event was hosted by Loud Majority Long Island, which has hosted similar events across Long Island and New York City in recent weeks. Social media posts captured stretches of the parade, with some Twitter users claiming to have seen the parade roll by for hours.

Posts showed what appeared to be hundreds of cars ready to roll out ahead of the parade. No official number has been given, but according to an event post on Facebook, over 3,000 people responded to the event, with a little over one thousand said to be attending the event.

The cars were reportedly heading for Eisenhower Park in East Meadow to join the “Freedom Rally” for Trump.

Long Island has seen a number of similar pro-Trump displays in the last two weeks, happening in stretches across Nassau and Suffolk County. The first event reportedly drew 200 cars, and swelled to over 2,000 by the following week.

A rally on Oct. 4 saw cars gather in New York City, with lines of cars stretching for three blocks down Fifth Avenue.

On Oct 18, a truck parade for Trump drove from Seaford, in Nassau County, out to the Montauk lighthouse – the eastern-most point on the island – according to the Sag Harbor Express.

“We’ve been the silent majority for a long time, and we decided that had to change,” group leader and event organizer Shawn Farash of West Babylon said during one of the earlier rallies. “There are only so many times you can be falsely called a racist and a homophobe and misogynist and a fear monger."

"There is only so much of that you can take before you yell back, and we’re yelling back. Not physically to these protesters or anything like that. We’re yelling not only at the ballot box, but now you see us.”

The Express cited “thousands” of supporters at the previous rally in over 9,000 cars to show their support.

While New York City regularly votes blue, areas outside the city are more proudly Republican. Suffolk County voted for Trump over Clinton 51.46% to 41.96%.