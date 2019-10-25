Trump campaign responds to Biden’s ’60 Minutes’ interview, takes swipe at Hunter

The Trump 2020 campaign late Thursday night responded in a tweet to Joe Biden's upcoming "60 Minutes" interview in which the former vice president is critical of President Trump for allowing his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner to work in important positions from within the White House.

Biden told CBS, in a report that will air Sunday night, that he "wasn't raised to go after the children," but said it was a wrong decision by Trump to tap family members for positions that “they know nothing about.” (CBS released portions of the interview Thursday.)

Ivanka is listed as an adviser and her husband is listed as a senior adviser to the president.

The Trump campaign responded and said Biden is right about one point: “Hunter Biden would never have an office in the White House because he’s proven that his only qualification is being the son of Joe Biden.”

The campaign pointed to what it identified as achievements by Ivanka and Kushner, including in criminal justice reform. It also credited Kushner, the grandson of Holocaust survivors, as being instrumental in moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

Hunter Biden, who was once a little-known son of the former vice president, has become a central figure in the 2020 presidential election. His business dealings in Ukraine -- where he sat on the board for the energy company Burisma Holdings -- are an example of crony capitalism, according to Trump. The president has repeatedly stated that Biden’s younger son had no expertise in the region or the field, but appeared to be taking advantage of his father being vice president at the time.

Biden has defended his son and said he never intervened in any business dealings on his behalf.

The tension between Trump and Biden is likely to only increase. Democrats are conducting an impeachment inquiry into an alleged quid pro quo between Trump and the Ukrainian government, and Biden, according to recent polling, has increased his lead on fellow Democrats.

"Look, I wasn't raised to go after the children. Their actions speak for themselves. I can just tell you this, that if I'm president, get elected president, my children are not gonna have offices in the White House. My children are not gonna sit in on Cabinet meetings," Biden said.