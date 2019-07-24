Trump campaign on Mueller’s testimony: 'A disaster for Democrats’

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) called former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony on Wednesday a “disaster for Democrats.”

A statement from Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale released minutes after the hearings ended said, “This entire spectacle has always been about the Democrats trying to undo the legitimate result of the 2016 election, and today they again failed miserably.”

The statement continued, “Robert Mueller confirmed what we already knew: No collusion, no obstruction, and the way President Trump has been treated is unprecedented.”

Parscale went on to say that nearly “three years and tens of millions of dollars have been wasted on this witch hunt.”

“It is now even more apparent that Democrats are completely consumed with their hatred of the president and their obsession with overturning the will of the people who elected him.”

The Republican National Committee (RNC) likewise called the hearings a “disaster for Democrats.”

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said: "After three years, millions of taxpayer dollars and countless lies from Democrats, Mueller just reaffirmed what we’ve known all along: There was no collusion and no obstruction. Case closed.”

Trump tweeted several times during the former special counsel’s testimony, often quoting Fox News’ coverage of the hearings.

Donald Trump Jr. also tweeted repeatedly, mocking Mueller for lacking familiarity with some aspects of the investigation. Echoing the RNC, he called the testimony “a disaster for dems.”

In a tweet posted after Mueller had finished testifying before Congress Trump Jr. wrote: “Today was a great win for my father, Republicans, and all Americans. Hopefully now Democrats can move on from this hoax and actually start working for the American people.”

Mueller testified before two committees for more than six hours in all on Wednesday, addressing his 448-page report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

He answered most of the questions in short sentences and often referred members of Congress to his report.

In the Russia report, Mueller said he could not exonerate the president on obstruction of justice but that investigators did not find sufficient evidence to establish charges of criminal conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.