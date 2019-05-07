Trump campaign accuses Pelosi of ‘warrantless fear mongering’ with 2020 election warning

President Trump’s re-election campaign on Tuesday accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “fear mongering” by suggesting Trump could try to remain in office if he loses in 2020.

“That’s ridiculous and nothing more than warrantless fear mongering to rile up her fringe base and the media,” Tim Murtaugh, Trump’s 2020 communications director, said in a statement.

PELOSI: TRUMP NEEDS TO LOSE SO DECISIVELY IN 2020 THAT HE WON'T CHALLENGE THE RESULTS

Murtaugh said Pelosi “might want to check in with Hillary Clinton and other Democrats who actually did lose, but still won’t accept the will of the voters in the presidential election of 2016 and governors races in Florida and Georgia in 2018.”

“There’s where the real denial is,” he said.

In a story published over the weekend by The New York Times, Pelosi expressed concern that Trump might not step down if defeated in 2020 by a slim margin, saying, “We have to inoculate against that, we have to be prepared for that.”

Pelosi urged Democrats to win big, so Trump can’t challenge the results.

But Republicans have pointed to comments from Democrats, including from 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who suggested she had the 2016 election “stolen” from her.

HILLARY CLINTON SUGGESTS ELECTION 'STOLEN' FROM HER, OTHER DEMS COULD SUFFER SAME FATE

“I think it’s also critical to understand that, as I’ve been telling candidates who have come to see me, you can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you,” the former secretary of state said during a speech in Los Angeles.

Clinton’s hardly the only prominent Democrat claiming to have been wrongly kept out of office. On Friday, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams again claimed she won the state's 2018 gubernatorial race, despite losing to now-Gov. Brian Kemp.

Fox News’ Liam Quinn and Frank Miles contributed to this report.