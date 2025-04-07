Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Donald Trump

Trump plans to have annual physical exam later this week: 'Never felt better'

Trump wrote that 'these things must be done' in Truth Social post

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he plans to undergo a physical examination on Friday, marking his first annual physical in his second administration.

Trump announced the plans in a Truth Social post, noting that the exam would take place at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Trump was treated for COVID-19 at the same hospital in 2020.

"I am pleased to report that my long scheduled Annual Physical Examination will be done at Walter Reed Army Medical Center on Friday of this week," the Republican wrote. "I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!"

Trump's stamina and physical health have been a center of attention since his July 13 assassination attempt, which he miraculously survived. At the time, Dr. Marc Siegel noted that Trump showed an "adroitness."

TRUMP ANNOUNCES PLAN TO CHOP DOWN MAGNOLIA TREE PURPORTEDLY PLANTED BY ANDREW JACKSON: 'MUST COME TO AN END'

Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office in Washington D.C.

President Donald Trump said he'll have his first annual physical exam of his second term on Friday. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File)

"I’ve been talking to emergency room doctors, vascular surgeons and trauma surgeons all over the country this morning, and nobody can remember a case like this," he said. 

Months later, in November, Florida neurosurgeon Dr. Brett Osborn told Fox News Digital that Trump remained in good health.

"The fact that he attended 120 events in seven months, often multiple rallies in a single day in different states, is proof-positive that Trump has a tremendous amount of stamina, mentally and physically," Osborn noted.

TRUMP ADMIN REVIEWING BILLIONS IN GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS, GRANTS FOR HARVARD AMID ANTISEMITISM ALLEGATIONS

Donald Trump speaking into a microphone

Trump said "these things must be done" about having his annual physical exam. (Pool via AP)

But Democrats have disputed Trump's health in the past, and members of the medical community have demanded Trump release his medical records. In an open letter from Oct. 13, over 230 doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals asked for a record release.

"On August 20, Donald Trump said he would ‘very gladly’ release his medical records. In the 55 days since, he has yet to do so," reads the letter, signed largely by supporters of former Vice President Kamala Harris. "With no recent disclosure of health information from Donald Trump, we are left to extrapolate from public appearances."

Trump gesturing while he speaks

Trump said he'll have his annual physical at Walter Reed Army Medical Center on Friday. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And on that front, Trump is falling concerningly short of any standard of fitness for office and displaying alarming characteristics of declining acuity," the petition claimed.

Fox News Digital's Melissa Rudy and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

More from Politics