Trump calls former Georgia Lt. Gov. 'total loser' for swapping from Republican to Democrat: 'Good riddance'

President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on Georgia's former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan swapping political parties after the state's GOP expelled him earlier this year for disloyalty to the party.

Duncan, an open critic of the president in recent years, wrote an op-ed in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday stating that he was joining the Democratic Party after serving as Georgia's lieutenant governor from 2019 to 2023 as a Republican.

Trump did not mince words in a Truth Social post early Friday morning, calling Duncan a "total loser" and telling him "good riddance."

"Failed former Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, of Georgia, is a total loser. Was never able to get anything done, all he ever did was complain. We didn’t want him in the Republican Party any longer, so I’m told he became a Democrat," Trump wrote. "Good riddance Geoff. You don’t even have a chance!!!"

Trump's recent post about Duncan is not the only time he has expressed dislike for the expelled Republican.

On Aug. 3, 2024, Trump called for Duncan, whom he described as a "bum," to be thrown out of the Georgia GOP in one of three posts that day knocking the former state leader.

"He is a total lightweight, and went to work at a low salary for Fake News CNN. His sole function is to knock Donald J. Trump," Trump wrote, in part. "Georgia should throw this ‘bum’ out of the Party. He is unelectable and not respected by anyone, other than your lightweight Governor, Brian Kemp who, if it wasn’t for me, would have never been Governor…."

Duncan wrote in his op-ed that his decision to become a Democrat started brewing before Trump's response to his loss in the 2020 presidential election and the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He stated policy disagreements also impacted his decision to swap.

"There’s no date on a calendar or line in the sand that points to the exact moment in time my political heart changed, but it has," he continued. "My decision was centered around my daily struggle to love my neighbor, as a Republican."

He was expelled from the Georgia Republican Party in January after he endorsed former President Joe Biden during his re-election campaign in 2024 and then endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris when Biden dropped out.

Duncan, who is a CNN contributor, was also told by Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon to stop using his Republican credentials in public and media appearances following his expulsion from the party.

The Georgia GOP additionally said Duncan used his Republican title to "attack the Republican Party" in his role on CNN.

