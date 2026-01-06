DOJ charges ex-Georgia Democrat lawmaker with allegedly fraudulently obtaining COVID unemployment benefits

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Georgia state Democrat lawmaker was federally charged for allegedly fraudulently obtaining nearly $14,000 in coronavirus-era unemployment benefits.

The development comes after Karen Bennett, who used to represent state House District 94, wrote a letter to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Dec. 30 announcing that she would be "retiring" from her position on New Year’s Day after 12 years of service, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

"As a result of the false application and certifications, Bennett collected a total of $13,940 of PUA [Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program] benefits and federal supplements to which she was not entitled," Theodore Hertzberg, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, wrote in a court filing this week.

Prosecutors allege the former representative applied for PUA benefits in May 2020 and disclosed that she worked for the Georgia General Assembly and ran Metro Therapy, a private business where her role consisted "of providing in-home physical therapy services." They said that in the application, Bennett claimed the job was "her primary occupation and primary means of livelihood" and the "pandemic prevented her from performing any service in connection with" Metro Therapy.

"In reality, Bennett was not prevented from performing her work for Metro Therapy or reaching her place of employment because of COVID-19 quarantine," the filing continued. "Before the pandemic, her actual role with Metro Therapy was an administrative one, and she worked from her home office; she did not provide in-home services for clients."

"She was not prohibited from reaching her home office because of the pandemic. She was able to continue working as usual from her home to support Metro Therapy throughout the pandemic, and the therapists who provided actual services to clients were able to continue their work after a brief disruption," it added.

Court documents show Bennett pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements and was issued a $10,000 bond. Lawyers representing Bennett did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

"I am proud of the work accomplished by the Georgia General Assembly when we came together to advance policies that strengthened our state and improved the lives of all Georgians," Bennett wrote in the letter announcing her retirement, which was obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta. "Serving in this capacity has truly been a labor of love, and one I will deeply miss."

Bennett used to represent a district that included parts of DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.

In the charging document, prosecutors said Bennett applied for and was denied Unemployment Insurance benefits, which paved the way for her to file the PUA application.

In that application, Bennett also claimed in relation to her position at Metro Therapy that she was last able to work on April 10, 2020, and she was "unable to reach my place of employment because of a quarantine imposed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency," prosecutors alleged.

"Once approved for PUA benefits, Bennett periodically submitted online certifications for every week for which she requested benefits. In each of those certifications, while she stated that she was receiving $300 per week from the General Assembly, she disclosed no other income," the filing said, noting that Bennett claimed she was actively seeking other work.

"She submitted such certifications for weeks in March through August 2020. However, in reality, Bennett was not actively seeking work, Bennett was not prevented from working for Metro Therapy because of a COVID-19 quarantine, and Metro Therapy was still operating and receiving income," the document said.

It added that, "Bennett failed to disclose and concealed that she had separate employment through a church and was receiving a paycheck from the church for $905 every week the entire time she was claiming PUA benefits."

