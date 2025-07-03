Expand / Collapse search
Saudi Arabia

Saudi defense minister secretly meets with Trump to discuss Iran de-escalation, Israel: sources

Sources report 'progress and optimism' as the two nations finalize defense and trade agreements

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Jennifer Griffin Fox News
Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman secretly met with President Donald Trump and other key officials in the White House on Thursday to discuss de-escalation efforts with Iran, multiple sources confirmed with Fox News.

Khalid, also known as KBS, is the younger brother of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Multiple sources told Fox News Channel's chief political anchor Bret Baier about the meeting.

Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman

The new Defense Minister of Saudi Arabia, Khalid bin Salman, swears in after the change in the cabinet with the Royal Decree of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on September 27, 2022. The new cabinet, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, became Chairman of the Council of Ministers.  (Royal Court of Saudi Arabia / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

According to sources, the talks included discussions about de-escalation with Iran and getting to the negotiating table.

The talks were also reportedly about ending the war in Gaza and negotiating the release of the remaining hostages – whether dead or alive – and about working toward peace in the Middle East.

Although the talks were not exclusively about the possibility of normalization with Israel, sources said the conversation dealt with steps that need to occur to get there.

Sources also said, "there was progress and optimism on all fronts."

The Saudis are in the process of finalizing a defense and trade deal with the U.S., and the message shared between the two allies, sources added, is that they see eye-to-eye on all issues.

