Israel

Trump says more nations lining up to join Abraham Accords after Kazakhstan

President Donald Trump said Kazakhstan will join the Abraham Accords, with more nations expected to follow in normalizing relations with Israel.

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Trump says more nations want to expand ties with Israel under Abraham Accords Video

Trump says more nations want to expand ties with Israel under Abraham Accords

In an exclusive interview with Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures," President Trump said more nations want to normalize ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords. (Credit: Sunday Morning Futures.)

President Donald Trump said more countries are lining up to join the Abraham Accords in an effort to normalize relations with Israel. 

Kazakhstan is expected to join the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, which had formalized relations with the Jewish state. 

NETANYAHU TO SKIP TRUMP’S MIDDLE EAST PEACE SUMMIT IN EGYPT AS NEW REGIONAL DYNAMICS TAKE SHAPE

Trump greets Carney outside White House

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is greeted by President Donald Trump as he arrives at the West Wing of the White House, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington.  (Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo)

On Thursday, Trump said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan.

"Kazakhstan is the first Country of my Second Term to join the Abraham Accords, the first of many," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "This is a major step forward in building bridges across the World. Today, more Nations are lining up to embrace Peace and Prosperity through my Abraham Accords."

The Abraham Accords were first signed in 2020 in an effort to broker ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors

TEAM ISRAEL GYMNASTS SPEAK OUT AFTER BEING BARRED FROM WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS BY INDONESIAN GOVERNMENT

Abraham Accords signing in 2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bahrain’s Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and United Arab Emirates Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan join President Trump for the Abraham Accords signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Sept. 15, 2020, in Washington. ( Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Trump signaled that more nations with Syria may be joining the Abraham Accords, with Saudi Arabia at the forefront of efforts to expand the historic Israel-Arab normalization pact.

Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa is expected to meet with Trump at the White House next week, followed by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin-Salman on Nov. 18.

In January 2021, Sudan signed a U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords declaration, but those efforts have since been derailed by internal political unrest.

Trump Ivanka National Security

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office.  (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

"We will soon announce a Signing Ceremony to make it official, and there are many more Countries trying to join this club of STRENGTH," Trump wrote. "So much more to come in uniting Countries for Stability and Growth — Real progress, real results. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!"

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

