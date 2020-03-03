Trump bullish on re-election, thanks ex-NFL player for encouragement

President Donald Trump appeared bullish on his re-election chances Monday night and took to Twitter to thank ex-NFL safety Jack Brewer for calling out his administration's support for black Americans.

Brewster, who appeared on "The Ingraham Angle," talked about how the administration gave HCBU (historically black colleges and universities) long-term funding and compared Trump to past presidencies.

"They made those black schools continue to come back and beg and beg for money," Brewer said.

The bill signed by Trump last December will provide over $250 million in annual funding for HBCU's -- after Congress had failed to renew it a few months earlier.

“Funding for HBCUs was in jeopardy. But the White House and Congress came together and reached a historic agreement," Trump said.

Brewer also attacked the criminal justice reform system during the Obama years, saying it "locked up and mass incarcerated millions and millions of black men" during his eight years as president and questioned, "how that could not upset Black America?"

"Donald Trump has passed more policies for black folks than any president since Lincoln," Brewer said.

Brewer played in the NFL from 2002 to 2006, serving mainly as a special teams player. He became a wealth manager with Merrill Lynch in 2007 after a short stint in the NFL.

He started the Jack Brewer Foundation in 2006 that "has helped populations around the world combat extreme poverty and human rights challenges," according to its website.