Trump says he'll defeat Biden, predicts GOP will win back House from 'stone-cold crazy' Pelosi

The GOP will win back the House because Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “stone-cold crazy,” said President Trump on Thursday, predicting that he will win a second term in office.

“I think we are going to take the House ... and I don’t make a statement like that easily,” Trump told “Mornings with Maria.”

“We’re going to take back the House and we’re going to hold on to the presidency and we’re fighting very hard in the Senate. The Senate is tough. We have a couple of people who aren’t as supportive of Trump as they should be and those people are going to lose their election.

GOP PRIMARY WINNER CALLS OUT PELOSI: 'KICK THAT BI--- OUT OF CONGRESS'

"Biden will tax this country into a depression, like in 1929," said Trump, noting that he's been "pretty good" at predicting things in the past few years.

He said he believes voters will opt for his economic plans and "do not want their 401(k) plans going down by 75, 80 percent or more."

"I'm going to win a second time because people have made a fortune with me," said Trump, adding that in a second term he will continue cutting regulations and cut capital gains taxes to 15 percent.

Trump said that Republican senators that do not support him are risking losing their re-election campaigns.

“If they don’t support Trump, they’ll lose their elections,” Trump said.

