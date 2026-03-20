NYC Mayor Mamdani’s wife glorified terrorists in online posts, criticized US military: report

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The wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reportedly celebrated terrorists in a series of social media posts as a teenager and young adult as scrutiny over her online history continues.

In September 2017, Rama Duwaji, 28, posted a photo on her Tumblr account of Leila Khaled, longtime active leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) who participated in two plane hijackings in 1969 and 1970, respectively.

"If it does good for my cause, I'll be happy to accept death," the caption read.

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Khaled is the first woman to hijack an airplane and is revered by terrorists for her role in the crimes.

Many of her posts were made in her early 20s, the Washing Free Beacon reported, noting that Duwaji spent her early childhood in New Jersey before moving with her family to Dubai.

In March 2015, when she was 17, Duwaji reposted a tweet on International Women's Day praising the terrorist Shadia Abu Ghazaleh. The image shows Ghazaleh, who participated in the bombing of an Israeli bus and led several other terrorist attacks.

The image showed her posing with a rifle. She was killed in 1968 when a bomb she was building in her home accidentally exploded. The device that killed was intended to use to blow up a building in Tel Aviv.

Other posts include someone wearing keffiyeh-clad clothing while sewing a flag.

"Photography: 'A Palestinian demonstrator sews a Palestinian Liberation Organization flag before a protest during the first Intifada', February, 1988," the caption reads.

Another showed a Bangladeshi postage stamp that read: "We salute the valiant freedom fighters of Palestine."

A July 2015 post criticized the U.S. military presence abroad.

"*taps mic* American soldiers fighting in imperialist wars are not brave nor are they fighting for anyone's freedom," the post read. "They are mercilessly slaughtering 3rd world civilians and fighting to maintain American hegemony. That is all, thank you! *drops mic*"

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Later that same year, Duwaji reposted a Tumblr user.

"You can't blame muslims for terrorism because they didn't construct, fund nor train Al-Qaeda," the user wrote. "White People did that too."

Another 2015 post she reposted a criticism of Snapchat for adding Tel Aviv to its live story feature.

"But in all reality, @Snapchat has disappointed me. F*** #TelAviv. Shouldn't exist in the first place. They're occupiers. You celebrate them," read a post retweeted by Duwaji.

"And finally. Hey @Snapchat, as you give Israelis an outlet to celebrate their atrocities, youre supporting a genocidal state. Bye. #TelAviv."

Duwaji, who was born in Houston and identifies as Syrian, married Mamdani in 2025,. She drew national attention after revelations that she liked several posts in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack that were critical of Israel.

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On the day of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas, Duwaji liked an Instagram post showing images from participants who livestreamed footage of the onslaught, which left 1,200 Israelis dead, including young children.

She also allegedly liked a February 2024 Instagram post claiming The New York Times’ investigation into sexual violence during the Oct. 7 attack was "fabricated,"

Fox News Digital has reached out to the mayor's office.