Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: College GOP chapter sues school, leaked docs expose union extremism

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FREEDOM BATTLE: College Republicans chapter sues University of Florida over club shutdown following antisemitic allegations

OUT IN THE OPEN: Leaked teachers' union K-12 training presentation rails against Trump administration, red states

COURTROOM VICTORY: Chicago Public Schools will now allow Bible college students into its teaching program, after lawsuit

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CLASSROOM CRISIS: Illegal immigrant groping case latest allegation of misconduct in Northern Virginia school system

BACKLASH ERUPTS: College Republicans of America stands by new political director amid scrutiny of past controversial comments

SCHOOL PAYBACK: Scott moves to bypass teachers unions, send federal school funds straight to parents if classrooms close

EQUITY EXPERIMENT: Minnesota school districts use taxpayer money for race-based teacher incentives and layoff protections