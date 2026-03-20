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Campus Radicals Newsletter

Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: College GOP chapter sues school, leaked docs expose union extremism

Sen. Tim Scott unveils new legislation, college Republicans sue University of Florida, leaked union doc exposes activism

By Fox News Staff Fox News
UF campus

UF’s College Republicans chapter filed a lawsuit claiming the university unlawfully disbanded the group based on claims from an outside organization with no authority over them. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/The Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

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FREEDOM BATTLE: College Republicans chapter sues University of Florida over club shutdown following antisemitic allegations

OUT IN THE OPEN: Leaked teachers' union K-12 training presentation rails against Trump administration, red states

COURTROOM VICTORY: Chicago Public Schools will now allow Bible college students into its teaching program, after lawsuit

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College students

College Republicans of America is standing by its decision to appoint Kai Schwemmer, despite facing backlash. (CSUDH via Getty Images)

CLASSROOM CRISIS: Illegal immigrant groping case latest allegation of misconduct in Northern Virginia school system

BACKLASH ERUPTS: College Republicans of America stands by new political director amid scrutiny of past controversial comments

SCHOOL PAYBACK: Scott moves to bypass teachers unions, send federal school funds straight to parents if classrooms close

EQUITY EXPERIMENT: Minnesota school districts use taxpayer money for race-based teacher incentives and layoff protections

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This article was written by Fox News staff.

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