Trump questions why Biden forming cabinet as his legal team continues voter fraud fight

President Trump took to Twitter Saturday to voice frustrations about Biden’s cabinet, as states continue to throw out his legal team’s allegations of election and voter fraud.

“Why is Joe Biden so quickly forming a Cabinet when my investigators have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes, enough to “flip” at least four States, which in turn is more than enough to win the Election?” Trump said on Twitter.

His comments come as Wisconsin continues with its recount, and hours after a Pennsylvania federal judge threw out another Trump lawsuit aimed at preventing the certification of the state's election results.

The decision by U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew Brann on Saturday is just the latest disappointment for the Trump campaign, which is struggling to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election.

“Hopefully the Courts and/or Legislatures will have the COURAGE to do what has to be done to maintain the integrity of our Elections, and the United States of America itself,” he added.

But Trump’s legal team has so far been unsuccessful in overturning any state wins because it has not proved its claims of “hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes,” despite repeated accusations from Trump and attorney Rudy Guiliani. Members of the GOP now are pushing back also.

"The President and his lawyers have made claims of criminality and widespread fraud, which they allege could impact election results,” Rep. Liz Cheney said in a statement Friday. “If they have genuine evidence of this, they are obligated to present it immediately in court and to the American people."

"If the President cannot prove these claims or demonstrate that they would change the election result, he should fulfill his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States by respecting the sanctity of our electoral process,” she added.

But in a furious tirade of tweets Saturday night, Trump went after Cheney.

“Sorry Liz, can’t accept the results of an election with hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes cast, enough to easily flip the Election,” he said. “You’re just unhappy that I’m bringing the troops back home where they belong!”

Rep. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, also have voiced their disapproval of Trump’s repeated attempts to overturn the presidential election results through shaky legal battles.

"There is a right way and a wrong way to compile the evidence and mount legal challenges in our courts. The wrong way is to attempt to pressure state election officials," Collins told Politico this week as Trump planned to meet with Michigan legistlative officials.

"That undermines the public's faith in our election results without evidence and court rulings to support the allegations."

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, threw his support behind Judge Brann’s decision Saturday, and congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for their victory.

Toomey said he knew Brann, a “longtime conservative Republican…to be a fair and unbiased jurist” and therefore he believes that Trump “has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania.”

But Trump’s legal team and senior advisers suggested they thought Brann’s ruling came from bias, as he was an “Obama-appointed judge.” They claimed it actually advances their strategy to take the fight to the Supreme Court.

“Today’s decision turns out to help us in our strategy to get expeditiously to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Trump’s team said in a statement. “Although we fully disagree with this opinion, we’re thankful to the Obama-appointed judge for making this anticipated decision quickly, rather than simply trying to run out the clock.”

Pennsylvania, along with Michigan, will certify election results Monday, where Biden carried strong leads amongst voters.

Georgia certified its votes Friday, in a blow to the Trump campaign, which first relied on the traditionally red state’s 16 Electoral College votes. It demanded a recount by hand after a tight race.

Biden is expected to win 306 Electoral College votes while Trump will receive 232, the same margin that Trump won by against Hillary Clinton in 2016.