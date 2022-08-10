Trump-backed NC Senate candidate Ted Budd gets key law enforcement endorsement over Democratic opponent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE -- U.S. Senate candidate for North Carolina, Rep. Ted Budd, received a key law enforcement endorsement on Wednesday that was previously once received by his Democrat opponent.

Budd, who currently represents North Carolina’s 13th congressional district, earned a slot on the GOP ticket to replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Barr thanks to noteworthy campaign support from former President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Troopers Association endorsed Budd for U.S., applauding him as "a tireless supporter for law enforcement and noting he is the candidate who will best support law enforcement in the upper house of Congress."

"Ted Budd knows the dangers faced by the men and women serving in law enforcement," Ben Kral, the NCTA President, said in a statement exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital. "He knows we play a critical mission in keeping our communities safe and Ted Budd respects and appreciates the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers and our families."

"Opioid abuse is devastating our communities. When fentanyl is smuggled across our southern border, it can be in North Carolina in less than 72 hours, and it’s our officers having to confront these violent criminals as they transport these dangerous drugs into North Carolina," Kral added. "With violent crime at an all-time high, it is imperative we have a US Senator who will support law enforcement. Ted Budd is the best choice by far to be North Carolina’s next US Senator."

The Democrat challenging Budd for Burr’s opening Senate seat is Cheri Beasley. She formally served as the chief justice of North Carolina and has been endorsed by major law enforcement groups in the past.

In 2012, the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association said it was pleased to learn of the appointment of Beasley to the North Carolina Supreme Court, noting her "extraordinary record as an appellate judge" making her the "most qualified to fill the seat of retiring Judge Timmons-Goodson."

This time around, however, the North Carolina Troopers Association threw its support behind Budd.

During his time in Congress, Budd has authored legislation to double the federal penalties for rioting, pushed to make assaulting a police officer a deportable offense, and worked to hold sanctuary cities and lawless cities accountable for crimes committed in "autonomous zones," the association noted.

Additionally, the association praised Budd for writing the Community Policing Act to help local police departments train officers in de-escalation tactics and active community engagement.

North Carolina is a key purple battleground state, and this year's midterm election race is especially high stakes as the Senate remains deadlocked at 50-50. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, has the deciding vote.

The North Carolina Troopers Association is made up of more than 2500 active and retired members of the NC State Highway Patrol. Its mission is to advance the principles of proper law enforcement and support the continuing betterment of criminal justice in North Carolina and the United States.