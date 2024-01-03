Trump asks Supreme Court to keep name on Colorado ballot

Former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to put his name back on the Republican 2024 primary ballot in Colorado.

The appeal has been filed, but the case has not yet been officially docketed by the court.

The next step would be for the high court to decide whether to expedite review, and whether to hear the case on the merits.

The justices could vote privately in the next few days on whether to fast-track consideration.

Earlier this month, the Colorado Supreme Court, in a 4-3 vote, overturned a lower court ruling that allowed Trump to appear on the ballot as a presidential candidate.

The initial ruling said a president is not among the officials subject to disqualification on a ballot.

