Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump asks Supreme Court to keep name on Colorado ballot

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Shannon Bream , Bill Mears Fox News
Published
close
Jonathan Turley warns the Trump ballot bans are 'destructive' to US system of government Video

Jonathan Turley warns the Trump ballot bans are 'destructive' to US system of government

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley weighs in after Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows claimed she is prohibited under the 14th Amendment from putting Trump on the ballot.

Former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to put his name back on the Republican 2024 primary ballot in Colorado.

The appeal has been filed, but the case has not yet been officially docketed by the court.

The next step would be for the high court to decide whether to expedite review, and whether to hear the case on the merits. 

The justices could vote privately in the next few days on whether to fast-track consideration.

Earlier this month, the Colorado Supreme Court, in a 4-3 vote, overturned a lower court ruling that allowed Trump to appear on the ballot as a presidential candidate. 

The initial ruling said a president is not among the officials subject to disqualification on a ballot. 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics