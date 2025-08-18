Trump announces he'll helm movement to eliminate mail-in voting and voting machines: 'FIGHT LIKE HELL'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump declared that he will spearhead a push to eliminate the use of mail-in voting and voting machines in U.S. elections.

In a lengthy Truth Social post on Monday, President Trump asserted, "I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS" as well as "Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES."

He said he would sign an executive order in advance of the 2026 midterm elections.

"Remember, the States are merely an "agent" for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes. They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them, FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY, to do," he claimed.

Trump claimed that nixing the use of mail-in balloting is necessary to ensure elections are on the level, declaring that he and the GOP will battle to restore election integrity.

"ELECTIONS CAN NEVER BE HONEST WITH MAIL IN BALLOTS/VOTING, and everybody, IN PARTICULAR THE DEMOCRATS, KNOWS THIS. I, AND THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, WILL FIGHT LIKE HELL TO BRING HONESTY AND INTEGRITY BACK TO OUR ELECTIONS. THE MAIL-IN BALLOT HOAX, USING VOTING MACHINES THAT ARE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER, MUST END, NOW!!!" he exclaimed.

"REMEMBER, WITHOUT FAIR AND HONEST ELECTIONS, AND STRONG AND POWERFUL BORDERS, YOU DON’T HAVE EVEN A SEMBLANCE OF A COUNTRY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!!!" the president asserted.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene heartily agreed with the president's push to nix mail-in voting.

"I strongly support President Trump in ending mail in voting!! Elections have been stolen for decades with this practice that is ripe for fraud. Save America by saving our elections!!!" Greene declared in a post on X.