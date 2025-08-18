Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump announces he'll helm movement to eliminate mail-in voting and voting machines: 'FIGHT LIKE HELL'

Trump said he would sign an executive order aimed at impacting the 2026 midterm elections

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump declared that he will spearhead a push to eliminate the use of mail-in voting and voting machines in U.S. elections.

In a lengthy Truth Social post on Monday, President Trump asserted, "I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS" as well as "Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES."

He said he would sign an executive order in advance of the 2026 midterm elections.  

"Remember, the States are merely an "agent" for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes. They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them, FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY, to do," he claimed.

President Donald Trump waves

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump claimed that nixing the use of mail-in balloting is necessary to ensure elections are on the level, declaring that he and the GOP will battle to restore election integrity.

Vote-by-mail ballot

In this photo illustration, the names of the candidates for the 2024 Presidential election, including Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, and Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, appear on a vote-by-mail ballot on October 02, 2024 in Miami, Florida (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"ELECTIONS CAN NEVER BE HONEST WITH MAIL IN BALLOTS/VOTING, and everybody, IN PARTICULAR THE DEMOCRATS, KNOWS THIS. I, AND THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, WILL FIGHT LIKE HELL TO BRING HONESTY AND INTEGRITY BACK TO OUR ELECTIONS. THE MAIL-IN BALLOT HOAX, USING VOTING MACHINES THAT ARE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER, MUST END, NOW!!!" he exclaimed.

"REMEMBER, WITHOUT FAIR AND HONEST ELECTIONS, AND STRONG AND POWERFUL BORDERS, YOU DON’T HAVE EVEN A SEMBLANCE OF A COUNTRY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!!!" the president asserted.

"I Voted" stickers

Voters received an "I Voted" sticker after casting their ballot at the Orange Public Library in Orange, CA on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 (Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene heartily agreed with the president's push to nix mail-in voting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I strongly support President Trump in ending mail in voting!! Elections have been stolen for decades with this practice that is ripe for fraud. Save America by saving our elections!!!" Greene declared in a post on X.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue