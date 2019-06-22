Expand / Collapse search
Trump announces two-week delay to planned ICE deportations

Adam Shaw
President Trump announced Saturday that a planned mass apprehension of illegal immigrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is being delayed for two weeks, in the hope that a bipartisan solution to the border crisis can be reached.

“At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border,” he tweeted.

“If not, Deportations start!” he added.

This is a breaking new story, check back for further updates.

