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White House

Trump reveals Iran made 'significant proposal' after ultimatum, but 'not good enough'

Trump said it's a 'significant step' and Iran is negotiating

By Eric Mack Fox News
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President Donald Trump said Iran negotiators made "a significant proposal, a significant step," following the ultimatum he issued on Easter Sunday, but it is not "good enough."

"They made a proposal, and it's a significant proposal, a significant step," Trump told reporters at the Easter Egg Roll on Monday, a White House tradition that comes amid the backdrop of war.

"It's not good enough, but it's a very significant step," Trump continued. "They are negotiating now. And they have made a very significant step. We'll see what happens."

This is a developing report. Check back here for updates.

Eric Mack is a writer for Fox News Digital covering breaking news.

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