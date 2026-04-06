Trump reveals Iran made 'significant proposal' after ultimatum, but 'not good enough'

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President Donald Trump said Iran negotiators made "a significant proposal, a significant step," following the ultimatum he issued on Easter Sunday, but it is not "good enough."

"They made a proposal, and it's a significant proposal, a significant step," Trump told reporters at the Easter Egg Roll on Monday, a White House tradition that comes amid the backdrop of war.

"It's not good enough, but it's a very significant step," Trump continued. "They are negotiating now. And they have made a very significant step. We'll see what happens."

This is a developing report. Check back here for updates.