Donald Trump

Trump administration torpedoes SCOTUS with emergency requests and sees surprising success

The dizzying pace of applications comes as the administration looks to advance some of Trump’s sweeping policy actions

Breanne Deppisch By Breanne Deppisch Fox News
Published | Updated
Trump sees Supreme Court ruling on nationwide injunctions as a ‘green light’ for his agenda: Katie Pavlich Video

Trump sees Supreme Court ruling on nationwide injunctions as a ‘green light’ for his agenda: Katie Pavlich

The ‘Fox News Sunday’ panel discusses the Supreme Court’s major decision on the legality of nationwide injunctions and more.

The Supreme Court ended its term last week, but the justices aren’t done yet, partly due to a legal blitz President Donald Trump has strategically deployed in his second term, one that’s proven surprisingly effective in advancing his sweeping agenda.

Lawyers for the Trump administration filed their 20th emergency application to the Supreme Court Thursday in just a 23-week period. 

The dizzying pace of applications comes as the administration looks to advance some of Trump’s sweeping policy actions. And, in many cases, the court’s 6-3 majority has given the administration the green light to proceed. 

JUDGE BLOCKS TRUMP ADMIN FROM TARGETING DEMOCRATIC LAW FIRM AFTER ATTORNEYS WARN OF FIRM'S DEMISE

Night view of the Supreme Court of the United States known as SCOTUS in Washington D.C. with the round water fountain.The Main Entrance with lights, the West Facade with the marble Pediment and the inscription EQUAL JUSTICE UNDER LAW. The Supreme Court Building illuminated during the night. The historical building houses the Supreme Court of the United States, referred to as The Marble Palace, the building serves as the official workplace of the Chief Justice of the United States and the eight associate justices of the Supreme Court. It is located at 1 First Street in Northeast Washington, D.C., in the block immediately east of the United States Capitol and north of the Library of Congress. The building is managed by the Architect of the Capitol and is designated a National Historic Landmark The Supreme Court is the highest court in the federal judiciary of the United States. It has ultimate appellate jurisdiction over all federal court cases, and over state court cases that involve a point of U.S. Constitutional or federal law. Washington DC, USA on November 8, 2024 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.  (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The high court has ruled in Trump’s favor in the majority of emergency applications, allowing the administration to proceed with its ban on transgender service members in the military, its termination of millions of dollars in Education Department grants and its firing of probationary employees across the federal government, among many other actions.

Like most emergency orders, the rulings are often unsigned, giving little indication what the justices might be thinking.

WHO IS JAMES BOASBERG, THE US JUDGE AT THE CENTER OF TRUMP'S DEPORTATION EFFORTS?

supreme-court-justices

The U.S. Supreme Court justices pose for their official portrait at the court Oct. 7, 2022. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Emergency applications — and the Supreme Court’s responses — aren’t meant to offer lasting relief. But Trump has found success using a "move fast and break things" strategy to push key requests through the court’s so-called "shadow" docket.

For context, Trump has filed more emergency applications in five months than his predecessors did in years. Former President Joe Biden submitted just 19 over his entire term, while presidents Obama and George W. Bush filed only eight combined during their time in office.

FEDERAL JUDGE ORDERS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO PAY ‘UNLAWFULLY’ RESTRICTED USAID FUNDS

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (R) as Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump look on after being sworn in during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

President Donald Trump shakes hands with U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump look on during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters/File Photo)

In the interim, the strategy has allowed him to enforce many of the sweeping executive orders he signed upon taking office. These orders were met with hundreds of lawsuits across the country and blocked by many lower courts, prompting the administration to appeal them, again and again, through the federal judiciary. 

For now, those near-term wins have energized Trump allies, allowing them to press forward with a blitz of executive actions and claim "victory," however temporary. The approach allows Trump to advance major policy priorities without relying on a slow-moving Congress.

Breanne Deppisch is a national politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering the Trump administration, with a focus on the Justice Department, FBI, and other national news. 

