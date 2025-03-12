Judge blocks Trump admin from targeting Democratic law firm after attorneys warn of firm's demise

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order seeking to penalize Democrat-linked law firm Perkins Coie, siding with plaintiffs from the firm who argued that the order was unconstitutional and a violation of due process protections.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell came shortly after attorneys representing the law firm Perkins Coie filed an emergency lawsuit in federal court over the Trump administration's executive order, which called for all employees to be stripped of their security clearances, be banned from government buildings and would force the firm to terminate of all its contracts with government clients.

"It truly is life-threatening," Perkins Coie attorneys told the judge. "It will spell the end of the law firm."

They said that it would effectively force its business to a halt, and violated due process protections under the U.S. Constitution.

Judge Howell appeared to uphold this claim, noting at one point in the hearing that it "sends little chills down my spine" that the Trump administration moved to label the firm as a threat and deny them access to government entities and businesses.

Lawyers for Perkins Coie argued the executive order would be "like a tsunami waiting to hit the firm" in terms of damaging impact.

The order, signed by President Donald Trump last week, sought to penalize Perkins Coie, which has long represented Democratic-linked causes and candidates, including Trump's former opponent, Hillary Clinton, in the 2016 presidential election.

The firm also played a role in hiring Fusion GPS, an opposition research firm that commissioned the so-called "Steele Dossier" and published it shortly before the 2016 election.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi's chief of staff, Chad Mizelle, appeared in federal court to represent the Trump administration in the lawsuit. The hearing, and rare court appearance from Mizelle, a senior member of the U.S. attorney general's office, comes one week after Trump signed the executive order.

The order, titled "Addressing Risks from Perkins Coie LLP," accused Perkins Coie of "dishonest and dangerous activity" that they alleged undermines "democratic elections, the integrity of our courts, and honest law enforcement," as well as "racially discriminating against its own attorneys and staff" through its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Trump told reporters last week it was an "absolute honor" to sign the order, adding that "weaponization" against a political opponent "should never be allowed to happen again."

However, Perkins Coie attorneys argue the Trump administration has done just that by targeting the firm.

"Its plain purpose is to bully those who advocate points of view that the President perceives as adverse to the views of his Administration, whether those views are presented on behalf of paying or pro bono clients," the lawsuit reads.

Attorneys representing Perkins Coie told Howell that roughly 25% of total firm revenue comes from its contracts with government clients, which they noted would be terminated by Trump's executive order.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.