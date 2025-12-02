Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Trump administration strikes deal with Ohio to clean up state voter rolls using federal database

Agreement provides 20-year access to federal database after lawsuit against the then-Biden administration

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Ohio elections officials reached a data sharing agreement with President Donald Trump's administration that will help clean up and maintain the state's voter rolls.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the new agreement on Monday, saying it guarantees Ohio access to enhanced federal records for at least 20 years. The deal refers to the federal Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database, which previously had limited and costly availability to state election officials.

LaRose says Monday's agreement with the Department of Homeland Security guarantees Ohio the capability to obtain verifiable data supporting each citizen verification as well as the ability to perform bulk verification requests.

"Ohio has a duty to ensure that only U.S. citizens are registered to vote, and this agreement gives us the tools to do that job right," LaRose said. "I appreciate the Trump administration for working with us to deliver long-term access to the federal data needed to protect election integrity."

TEXAS FINDS THOUSANDS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS REGISTERED TO VOTE ON STATE VOTER ROLLS

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose speaks during a House Administration Committee hearing in the Longworth House Office Building at the U.S. Capitol on September 11, 2024 in Washington, D.C.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose speaks during a House Administration Committee hearing in the Longworth House Office Building at the U.S. Capitol on September 11, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (getty images)

The agreement concludes a lawsuit LaRose filed against the DHS under former President Joe Biden. The previous administration had withheld access to SAVE data and also charged states for access on a per-query basis.

LaRose's office has already removed tens of thousands of wrongful voter registrations in Ohio since before the 2024 election. He referred over 1,000 noncitizens to the DOJ for potential prosecution in October after determining that they "appear to have registered to vote unlawfully in Ohio."

OHIO LAWMAKER PUSHES BILL TO DEFUND SANCTUARY CITIES, BOOST ICE COOPERATION

Voters casting ballots

People complete their ballots. (REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images)

His office said that of the 1,084 cases, 167 of the individuals appeared to have cast a ballot in a federal election since 2018.

LAWMAKER REVEALS HOW DES MOINES SCHOOLS CHIEF REGISTERED TO VOTE DESPITE ILLEGAL STATUS

The cases included 99 individuals who appear to have voted in two states in the same federal election; 16 people who appear to have voted twice in Ohio in the same federal election; 14 who appear to have voted in a federal election after the date of their death; four who appear to have engaged in ballot harvesting and two who registered at an unlawful residence.

Ohio voters

People vote on Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023, at Knox Presbyterian Church in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)

LaRose's office also removed over 155,000 voter registrations that were confirmed to be abandoned and inactive for at least four consecutive years.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

