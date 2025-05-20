Expand / Collapse search
Venezuelan Political Crisis

Trump administration secures release of US veteran held in Venezuela, family says

Washington state resident Joseph St. Clair disappeared in November while seeking mental health care abroad

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Parents of US Air Force veteran detained in Venezuela call out lack of help from Dem senator Video

Parents of US Air Force veteran detained in Venezuela call out lack of help from Dem senator

Scott and Patti St. Clair, parents of Joseph St. Clair, call on Congress to step up and help after expressing frustration with the lack of action from Sen. Patty Murray, D- Wa.

The family of a U.S. Air Force veteran who was wrongfully detained in Venezuela since November 2024, on Tuesday, said he was released.

Joseph St. Clair, a four-tour Afghanistan War veteran from Hansville, Washington, first went missing in November while getting PTSD treatment in Colombia. 

"This news came suddenly, and we are still processing it—but we are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude," said Scott and Patti St. Clair, Joseph's parents.

The family also thanked President Donald Trump, as well as his administration, for securing St. Clair's release. 

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

