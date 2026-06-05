Trump admin slams 'two-tiered' policing after British cops cuffed dying man deemed racist by killer

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The Trump administration issued a sharp rebuke amid online outrage stemming from the murder of a young British student who died in custody while police tended to his killer who made false complaints of racism against the victim.

"Ideological conditioning and two-tiered policing are glaring symptoms of civilizational decline," the State Department wrote Thursday in a viral post on X. "They must be rejected across the West. The United States sends our condolences to the family of Henry Nowak and the people of the United Kingdom at this troubling time."

It was the first time the Trump administration commented publicly on the horrific stabbing, and Vice President JD Vance weighed in not even 24 hours later to claim the killing and treatment of Nowak proves that western civilization is at risk.

In December 2025, Nowak was returning home from a night playing soccer with friends in the southern England city of Southampton when he encountered 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa, a British Sikh man of Indian heritage wearing a turban and carrying a long ceremonial knife.

Nowak was later handcuffed by police after Digwa claimed the student was racist against him, and police refused to believe him when he said he was stabbed. He died while in police custody.

"Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit," Vance wrote on X in a lengthy post addressing the overseas crime.

"His murder is as tragic as it is enraging," the vice president continued. "He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few generations of European elites had stood their ground against the politics of self-hatred and the mass invasion of migrants, many of whom despise the West and the people who love it."

He reiterated how a top priority of the Trump administration is working to preserve western civilization by stopping mass migration.

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Nowak filmed the initial encounter, where he called Digwa a "bad man."

"I am a bad man," Digwa replied, taking offense to the comment. He then stabbed the student five times, including a fatal wound to his chest. What came next sparked worldwide outrage while Digwa, now convicted of murder, was on trial in May.

Body cameras worn by officers show Digwa alleging racial abuse and claiming Nowak removed his turban. The police took Digwa's word, and handcuffed Nowak when they located him. Footage shows Nowak lying on the ground, repeatedly telling officers he couldn't breathe.

When Nowak told officers he had been stabbed, one is heard dimissing him with: "Don't think you have, mate."

The young student bled to death in police custody.

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It was later revealed that Digwa called his mother, Kiran Kaur, who arrived at the crime scene before the police so she could take the murder weapon to their family home and hide it. She was recently found guilty of assisting an offender and will be sentenced July 17.

Digwa was sentenced on June 1 to life in prison with a minimum term of 21 years.

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Carrying knives in Britain is a heavily regulated practice, and certain types of knives are banned entirely. Digwa's knife was considered an exception due to his religious beliefs, which also fanned the flames of the controversy surrounding the murder.

British law has a provision allowing Sikhs to carry kirpans, which are ceremonial religious knives. In Digwa's case, he was carrying an eight-inch blade.

The country's tightening speech laws have also come to the forefront, with critics arguing that police in Nowak's case were too blinded by the report of racism to notice he had been mortally wounded. Since the Online Safety Act of 2023 took effect, swaths of Britons have been jailed for internet posts deemed racist by authorities.

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Police eventually apologized for the way the stabbing was handled.

"I want to say that I am sorry that Henry couldn't be saved that night. I'm sorry that he was handcuffed and arrested in the moments before he lost consciousness," Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Robert France of the Hampshire Constabulary said, according to Sky News.

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Miss., also responded amid the controversy.

"Britain has a regime willing to jail people for tweets, but unwilling to protect its own citizens from bleeding out in the street," he said in response to the State Department's post. "Henry Nowak deserved better. That is what civilizational decline looks like. This is the future the Left is trying to import. We have to stop it."

So did SpaceX founder and former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk, who posted multiple times about the case.

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"Send the video to everyone you know showing how heinously Nowak was treated by the police in his dying moments and how the police cravenly kowtowed to his murderer," he said in one post that was viewed 28 million times. "Legacy mainstream media, same ones who wrote about George Floyd millions of times, are dead silent about Nowak."

"The West has created an utterly evil state religion where an accusation of 'racism' is the gravest offense that can be committed, even worse than rape or murder!" he said in another, "So if police show up at a crime scene and a British boy is bleeding out and an immigrant says the British boy is racist the cops will cuff the dying British boy."