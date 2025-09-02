Trump addresses bizarre viral video of mystery items tossed from White House window

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump has dismissed a bizarre viral video showing mystery objects being hurled from a White House window as fake.

The footage appeared to show someone repeatedly throwing objects from the top floor of the White House onto the lawn below.

At a packed press conference, the president told how the mansion's windows were sealed and bulletproof and suggested the clip was made by AI.

The short video began circulating widely on social media over the weekend and racked up thousands of views while fueling speculation online.

HOLLYWOOD TURNS TO AI TOOLS TO REWIRE MOVIE MAGIC

People debated whether the clip showed a staffer, while others floated conspiracy theories about hidden activities inside the Washington, D.C., mansion with items lobbed from what many speculated was the Lincoln Bedroom.

At first, a White House official claimed the footage involved a contractor carrying out routine maintenance while Trump was away.

But at the packed press conference Tuesday, Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy showed the clip to Trump in real time, prompting the president to laugh and explain why he thought it was fake.

"No, that’s probably AI-generated," Trump explained. "You can’t open the windows. You know why? They’re all heavily armored and bulletproof. They’re sealed. And number two, each window weighs about 600 pounds. You have to be pretty strong to open them up!"

RENAMED DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE COMING ‘SOON,' TRUMP SAYS

"That's in fact… my wife was complaining about it the other day. She said, love to have a little fresh air come in, but you can't. They're bulletproof," Trump repeated.

Trump also used the moment to discuss one of his recurring important themes, which is the risks posed by artificial intelligence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And one of the problems we have with AI, it’s both good and bad," he told reporters. "If something happens really bad, just blame AI. But also they create things—you know, it works both ways. If something happens, it’s really bad. Maybe I’ll have to just blame AI, but there’s truth to it because I see so many phony things."